Lynk & Co 09 Conquers Edge of the World

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a highlight of the 2025 Riyadh Season, the "Edge of the World – Sunset Expedition" brought the Lynk & Co 09 into one of Saudi Arabia's most dramatic natural landscapes. Celebrities, professional drivers conducted in-depth test drives from steep escarpments to sunset ridges, noting Lynk & Co 09 for its composed handling, quiet sophistication, and confident off-road capability. The journey reinforced the model's flagship stature and further elevated Lynk & Co's presence in the Middle East's premium SUV segment.

Lynk & Co 09

Officially introduced to the Middle East in 2023, the Lynk & Co 09 is the brand's flagship premium SUV built on Volvo's SPA architecture and powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 4WD. Delivering strong power, refined comfort, and premium all-terrain capability, Lynk & Co 09 has quickly established itself in the region's premium SUV market. Throughout the expedition, it further demonstrated its all-round strengths across luxury, performance, intelligence, and safety—earning strong recognition from industry experts, media, and lifestyle influencers alike.

Inside the Lynk & Co 09, European design meets real-world comfort — a space that proved its value on the "Edge of the World" route. The NAPPA leather seats, Flowing Coral ambient lighting, etched aluminum panels, and flexible 3-row layout offered a quiet, first-class sanctuary amid rugged cliffs and desert winds. Even as the exterior faced dramatic landscapes, the cabin remained serene thanks to exceptional NVH performance, with lifestyle influencers highlighting how Lynk & Co 09 turned harsh terrains into a refined travel experience.

The "Edge of the World" ascent showcased the 09's full performance capability. The Drive-E 2.0TD engine and 48V mild-hybrid system delivered smooth, consistent power, while the SPA-based chassis and aluminum double-wishbone suspension maintained stability across loose sand, shifting gravel, and steep inclines. With the FYRA 4WD system and four terrain modes, Lynk & Co 09 progressed confidently through challenging slopes, gripping securely on gravel surface /sandy-gravel grounds & desert—demonstrating true all-terrain strength under real expedition conditions. This verifies the Lynk & Co 09's adaptability to all scenarios.

Across the long journey from urban roadways to desert ridges, the 09's third-generation Snapdragon digital cockpit, 12.8-inch W-HUD, and Lynk Co-Pilot system 360-degree panoramic digital images delivered clarity and intuitive interaction. Whether navigating complex highway interchanges or identifying off-road paths along cliff edges, the intelligent system responded quickly and provided consistent support in shifting environments.

From "Born Global" to "Globally Recognized," Lynk & Co continues to explore more possibilities in changing mobility forever — bringing intelligent design, emotional connection, and premium experiences to drivers around the world.

The "Edge of the World" expedition was more than an extreme performance test—it reflected Lynk & Co's growing presence in the Middle East and expanded recognition in the premium SUV segment. The journey reshaped perceptions of the Lynk & Co 09: beyond urban luxury, it proved its capabilities in conquering harsh terrains with ease and confidence, showcasing the harmony of strength and elegance that defines modern Lynk & Co luxury.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global automotive brand under Geely Holding, jointly established by Geely Auto and Volvo in 2016. Designed and engineered in Sweden, the brand is born global, open and connected, with the vision of "Changing Mobility Forever." Its comprehensive product matrix spans ICE, Hybrid and BEV, built on world class modular architectures including CMA, SPA and SEA. Lynk & Co combines progressive design, advanced safety and connectivity, and a digital-first ownership experience; the brand's racing pedigree informs engineering across its road car lineup.

