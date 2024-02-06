Main construction works commence at The EDGE, Business Bay, as Select Group awards the AED 655 million contract to Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC)

DUBAI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, a leading real estate developer renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, is pleased to announce that it has awarded Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC) the 655 million Dirhams ($178.32m) contract for its sold-out development, The EDGE, Business Bay.

Tower A & Tower B, The EDGE, Business Bay - A development by Select Group

A dual tower development designed by Killa Design, the mastermind designer behind Museum of the Future, The EDGE introduces an eclectic urban vibe to the city with its modern architecture and signature interior design of bold, contrasting colour palettes, complemented by state-of-the-art amenities and spectacular views.

Boasting a prime location at the intersection of Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, The EDGE is a testament to modern living, reflecting Select Group's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value in its real estate offerings. The development occupies an impressive built-up area of 1.423 million square feet, providing a combined total of 1,030 units across its two towers.

"We are delighted to partner with Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC) once again for the construction of The EDGE", said Rahail Aslam, founder and Group CEO at Select Group. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality and innovation, and we are confident that together we can deliver an exceptional development that surpasses industry standards."

Following the completion of the enabling phase led by Pinnacle International Piling Foundation, Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC) commenced primary construction works on January 25th, 2023, marking a pivotal stage in the project's progression, reinforcing Select Group's unwavering dedication to timely delivery at every stage of development.

With a renowned reputation for delivering high-quality projects, Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC) has been one of the region's most established and diverse contracting companies since 1975. With a track record of innovative and challenging projects, ECC will play a significant role in bringing the development to life. The awarded contract promises to set new benchmarks in architectural brilliance and quality craftsmanship, seamlessly aligning with the vision of Select Group.

Mr Hatem Farah, Chairman of Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC), stated: "We are thrilled to have been selected as the construction partner for Select Group's project, The EDGE. Partnering with Select Group on this pioneering property development is a clear affirmation of our dedication to delivering excellence in construction. We aim to ensure that each project reflects our values and skills and contributes to advancing a more sustainable world."

Anticipated for completion in Q4 2026, The partnership between Select Group and Engineering Contracting Company LLC (ECC) cements the commitment to elevate The EDGE to new heights, delivering an exceptional residential experience and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the Business Bay and Downtown cityscape.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals, including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail. Select Group's development portfolio comprises over 20 million square feet of award-winning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail developments, delivering over 7,000 homes, with another 5,000 units in the pipeline, a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 20 billion.

