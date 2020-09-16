Maison Martell Announces The Opening of L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen

"Today, we are proud to celebrate a new landmark in the 300-year history of our House. L'Atelier Martell is an innovative concept, which reflects our vision of elevating cognac into an experience that puts the client front and centre. With L'Atelier Martell, we are offering our clients new ways to explore, immerse and engage. We are bringing them audacious experiences through which they can discover our heritage, our savoir-faire and our cognacs as never before."

— César Giron, Chairman & CEO Maison Martell

MORE THAN A STORE, A MUST-VISIT DESTINATION

L'Atelier Martell is designed to become a must-visit destination uniting savoir-faire, digital technology and one-of-a-kind products and services. To launch its new retail concept, Maison Martell naturally chose Shenzhen, a city known for its dynamism, modernity and cutting-edge technology – a city which, like Maison Martell, has its sights on the future.

True to the spirit of generosity for which Maison Martell is renowned, L'Atelier Martell welcomes visitors in a warm and luxurious ambiance featuring authentic elements directly from Cognac. Its name derives from the French word for a craftsman's workshop, and its design was inspired by the Atelier of the Martell Cellar Master – notably the spectacular display of more than 200 montres (glass sampling bottles), which showcases the myriad nuances of cognac. Elsewhere, a wall of oak barrels from the Martell cooperage and selected pieces from the archives illustrate the House's heritage of craftsmanship. These are complemented by materials such as wood and copper, evoking the cognac-making process, which are interpreted in original, contemporary ways to show how Maison Martell boldly transforms tradition.

A GLOBAL CONCEPT WITH STRONG LOCAL RELEVANCE

Local culture is fundamental to the global concept of L'Atelier Martell. Accordingly, the new 160-m² boutique aims to establish strong ties between Maison Martell and the city of Shenzhen. The city skyline is spotlighted on a collector's edition of Martell Noblige, available exclusively in L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen, with the choice of this vibrant cognac reflecting the city's dynamic spirit. Maison Martell also commissioned the local art collective Jiu Society to express the audacious vision of the House through a striking reinterpretation of the famous portrait of the founder Jean Martell. Throughout the year, L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen plans a varied programme of events, including collaborations at the leading edge of lifestyle, food and fashion trends.

EXCLUSIVE SERVICES AND INNOVATIVE EXPERIENCES

The concept of L'Atelier Martell reaches its fullest expression in the impressive array of personalised services and experiences, which put the client front and centre. Among the highlights is the Cognac from the Cask Experience, featuring a VSOP cognac created especially for L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen by Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud. Shenzhen Exclusive Edition is a refined blend with subtle spicy notes, which pays tribute to China and pairs ideally with Chinese cuisine. Clients can draw it directly from a cask shipped from Cognac into their own montre bottle, which is then customized with their choice of cork and a hand-printed label. L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen also provides a custom-engraving service which allows clients to mark a special occasion by personalising the bottle of House icon Martell Cordon Bleu with their chosen motif and message.

Another original experience encourages a sensorial discovery of cognac. Clients lift a ceramic dome to reveal a small bowl containing one of four emblematic Martell cognacs: Martell Distinction, Martell Noblige, Martell Cordon Bleu and Martell XO. They can then simply appreciate each cognac's distinctive aromas, which are concentrated by the ceramic dome, or use a pipette to put a few drops on their wrist. The four cognacs are subsequently available to buy as part of the Martell miniatures collection, exclusive to L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen.

In the Art of Blending Area, around an interactive tasting table, a Martell Brand Ambassador leads expert blending sessions. The VSOP Blending Experience allows participants to create their own blend while experiencing at first hand the effect of different eaux-de-vie on the aromatic profile of a cognac. The Extra- Old Blending Experience, meanwhile, demonstrates the influence of terroir and spotlights the distinct characteristics of two prestigious crus: Borderies and Grande Champagne. Finally, the exceptional tasting session with Christophe Valtaud live from Cognac, which is held just once a year for a strictly limited number of participants, is an event not to be missed.

AN ENHANCED CLIENT EXPERIENCE INTEGRATING DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL

L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen integrates a range of digital features designed to elevate client experience, starting with the interactive screen on the façade, which displays engaging content about the House and encourages visitors to step inside. Within the boutique, in addition to the interactive tasting table, whose focus on heritage and savoir-faire includes a 360° tour of Martell's historic Château de Chanteloup, innovative "audio-tastings" offer a new way to enjoy Martell cognacs.

The entire L'Atelier Martell concept aims to create a complete experience, in which the physical and digital are seamlessly integrated in order to accompany clients in their exploration of Maison Martell. Thus, the personalised services offered by L'Atelier Martell Shenzhen are also available digitally through a dedicated mini-program on WeChat, supporting and enhancing the in-store experience both before and afterwards.

L'ATELIER MARTELL SHENZHEN

Opening times: 7/7, 10 am to 10 pm

Location: L123 store, L1 floor, Tower 1, One avenue, No. 348, Fuhua Road, Futian District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China

ABOUT MAISON MARTELL

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations. Together with a passion for its craft and a profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has pioneered new expressions of cognac – from the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912 to the trailblazing Martell Blue Swift today.

