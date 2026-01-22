MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 to Propel Performance, Gaming and Efficiency in Flagship and Premium Smartphones

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek has announced Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500. As the latest members of the Dimensity family, both products focus on delivering outstanding performance, efficiency, AI, imaging, gaming, and wireless connectivity, driving new momentum into the flagship and premium smartphone segments.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s & 8500

"As leaders in smartphone global share, we are committed to increasing our investment in advanced technologies and striving to make bleeding-edge products available to more people," said JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit. "This mission is evident in this pair of Dimensity chipsets, which are intended to provide more flagship and premium smartphone experiences while upholding our vision in bringing the best possible performance and power efficiency to more people."

Dimensity 9500s: The Power to Outlast

Adopting a flagship 3nm process and All Big Core architecture, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s empowers devices to fully unleash powerful performance while improving energy efficiency. Its octa-core CPU utilizes one Cortex-X925 ultra core with clock speed up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 premium cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. Dimensity 9500s integrates the Immortalis-G925 GPU, offering full-frame and immersive experience for heavy-duty mobile games and meeting the kind of performance gamers expect, includes support for advanced ray tracing. In addition, with adaptive game technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and frame technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0) energy efficiency can be significantly improved, prolonging device battery life.

The flagship NPU in the Dimensity 9500s is optimized for generative reasoning and multi-modal models for more powerful flagship edge camera and greater content generation capabilities. The chip supports daily high-frequency functions, including post processing of live photos, AI photo editing (image outpainting, matting and elimination) and AI content summarization (calls, meetings and files), making it easier for manufacturers to build devices that meet growing demand. Dimensity 9500s is equipped with advanced MediaTek Imagiq image processor, supports real-time 30fps motion tracking and 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR video recording. Creators can easily capture clear and vivid video images. The SoC also supports outstanding snapshot and noise reduction technology, delivering fast and clear experience.

Dimensity 9500s features include:

5G Release-17 modem supports 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps downlink

Support for MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology

Support AI network suite 2.0, which can improve the network performance in weak network environment

Support Mediatek Xtra Range 3.0 technology to extend the indoor Wi-Fi connection distance

phone to phone Bluetooth direct connection can reach 5 kilometers

Dimensity 8500: Powerful Performance for Ultra-Fast Play

Dimensity 8500 adopts energy-efficient 4nm process, and the All Big Core CPU architecture includes eight Cortex-A725 cores with frequency up to 3.4GHz, further improves performance and energy efficiency. Dimensity 8500 supports accurate scheduling technology and LPDDR5X 9600Mbps memory with higher transmission speed, so users can enjoy smooth and long battery life in daily applications, games and multitasking.

With integrated Mali-G720 GPU, the peak performance of Dimensity 8500 is improved by 25% compared with the previous generation, and its power consumption is reduced by 20%. The fully upgraded computing core and gaming engine, Dimensity 8500 can bring players a refreshing experience with full frame stabilization, rapid loading and high energy efficiency.

Dimensity 8500 features include:

MediaTek 8th-generation NPU supports global mainstream big language models (LLM/MLLM) and image generation models

-generation NPU supports global mainstream big language models (LLM/MLLM) and image generation models Support AI ultra-clear telephoto algorithm

Dimensity AI semantic engine, which can intelligently optimize image content frames

