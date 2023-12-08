Meinhardt MENA, Innovo, and Schneider Electric Join Forces to Drive Sustainable Energy Practices in the UAE

Collaboration underlines Schneider Electric's commitment to a sustainable future and decarbonization across the region

Aims to advance technology, reduce carbon footprint, and promote a more sustainable future

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meinhardt MENA, and Innovo. This strategic collaboration, signed at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), highlights Schneider Electric's shared commitment to advance technology, reduce carbon footprint, and promote a more sustainable future.

Meinhardt Mena, Innovo and Schneider Electric signed (MoU) to drive sustainability energy practices in the UAE

The MoU was signed by Ehab Ibrahim, Regional Director, Meinhardt MENA; Raouf Ezzat, CEO, Innovo International; and Walid El-Shishtawy, Vice President, Services Gulf, Schneider Electric, in the presence of Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric.

Meinhardt MENA is a global multidisciplinary engineering consultancy that offers comprehensive project consultancy services.

Innovo is a global leading contractor; that aims to revolutionize the construction industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions.

Ehab Ibrahim, Regional Director, Meinhardt MENA said: "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric and Innovo Group represents a convergence of strategic industrial expertise to address the challenges in energy efficiency. Together, we aim to provide holistic solutions that drive sustainable practices in the UAE."

Raouf Ezzat, CEO, Innovo International, said: "Through collaborating with Schneider Electric and Meinhardt MENA, we will drive innovation in the construction industry and across the built environment in the region. We will deploy cutting-edge technologies to implement energy-efficient solutions and drive advancements in sustainable energy practices."

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, commented: "This collaboration aligns with Schneider Electric's unwavering dedication to advancing industrial sustainability and sustainable energy practices. By uniting with Meinhardt MENA and Innovo, we aim to bring comprehensive energy solutions that make a significant impact towards a resilient energy landscape."

The collaboration covers a range of services including implementation of energy efficiency audits and deployment of energy-efficient technologies.

Described as a "COP of solidarity", COP28 will facilitate partnerships and convene communities as well as the public and private sectors to drive climate action. As a Climate Supporter at COP28, Schneider Electric will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296566/Schneider_Electric.jpg