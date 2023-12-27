Mentech Green and Low Carbon Actions: Doing Addition in Outdoor Products and Realizing Carbon Emission Reduction

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change has led to frequent extreme weather events and there is an urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In line with the "dual carbon" goals, Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd. actively responded by participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, UAE. They are practicing the ESG principles (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aiming to drive the implementation of high-tech markets and low carbon green applications, and Mentech's energy storage products have received attention.

Mentech is fulfilling its social responsibility on the road of carbon reduction actions at all times. Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002902) has been deeply engaging in the field of new energy for many years. As of 2023, Mentech has participated in the construction of communication photovoltaic power supply system with a total of more than 30MW, providing green power to tens of thousands of communication base stations. This initiative has resulted in a cumulative reduction of nearly 30,000 tons of emissions. Adhering to the corporate philosophy of "Technology Innovation + Intelligent Manufacturing" and taking outdoor low-carbon life and outdoor sports life as the entry point, Mentech focuses on the research and development and manufacturing of outdoor C-end technological products, providing users with low-carbon green life solutions.

In 2023, China's outdoor sports industry continued to develop well. As an advocate of the "dual carbon" strategy, Mentech has developed professional outdoor smart wearable devices and energy storage products. As the smart watch partner of the China Cycling Association and the official sponsor of the Chinese National Cycling Team, Mentech has launched the professional sports smart wearable product, Mentech watch Xe1. This product provides users with sports safety, GPS navigation, and health assessment and other functions. Additionally, Mentech's NEO portable power station products have solar fast charging function, catering to diverse power needs in outdoor life, outdoor operations, emergency relief, and other application scenarios. Mentech's portable power station PowFi series provides stable and secure power and network for camping and outdoor adventure. Mentech's balcony PV energy storage is able to utilize the balcony space to generate electricity from PV and store the energy for plug-and-play.

In the future, Mentech will continue leveraging its advantages in science and technology innovation to provide sustainable product solutions for a globally outdoor low-carbon green life.

