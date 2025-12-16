Miami International Holdings Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Underwriters Exercise Full Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. ("MIAX" or the "Company") (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the closing of a secondary public offering of 7,762,500 shares of its common stock, which included 1,012,500 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of its option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $41.00 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted entirely of secondary shares including shares issued upon the exercise of warrants sold by certain selling stockholders of MIAX.

The Company did not sell any shares of common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Raymond James, Rosenblatt, William Blair, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as joint bookrunning managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on December 11, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Piper Sandler & Co. at, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures™, MIAXdx™, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

