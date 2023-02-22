Midea Unveils Innovative Cooling Products and Technologies at the Big 5 Saudi

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group, the world-leading home appliance manufacturer, unveiled several of their innovative new cooling products and technologies at the Big 5 Saudi, the largest gathering of construction industry professionals in Saudi Arabia, which was held from the 18th to the 21st of February 2023. During this event, Midea showcased its star products to the Middle East market, including the Midea Wonder AC, along with its inverter technology, to show the exhibition visitors how Midea is a pioneer of innovative cooling technologies.

Being considered as the biggest and the most influential building and construction exhibition in the Middle East region, the Big 5 Saudi welcomed visitors from around the world, including distributors, contractors, engineers, architects, real estate developers and end users. This year, Midea and HH-Shaker as the exclusive registration sponsors, participated in this event with the theme "Innovate Awesome Cooling", to demonstrate their power and reputation of providing comfortable coolness to everyone.

In the Midea Booth, Wonder AC which is the first Inverter window AC in the Middle East market earned many plaudits. Applied with inverter technology, the Wonder AC can achieve instant cooling with one press of the innovative CoolFlash button. Visitors were also welcome to explore the Wonder AC through videos and product displays. Its quick cooling function makes it the perfect choice to cool down hot summer days.

Midea also showcased its split air conditioners at Big 5 Saudi. This split AC is known for its high energy-efficiency and health functions. It has a triple defense filter which acts as protectors to guard your loved ones from bad air. The inverter technology is used to save energy and provide fast cooling in extreme temperatures of up to 65 degrees Celsius.

Midea is not only developing products, but also devoting itself to the development of innovative new technologies. At the Big 5 Saudi, The Prime Guard (Hyper Grapfins) was introduced to the Middle East market. This is an innovative fin coated with a special nano-material. Between the anti-corrosive coatings, the nano-material, Graphene, is added to increase its durability and accelerate heat conduction of the heat exchanger by 9%. As a result, the fin will enable the air conditioner to maintain its overall cooling performance for long-time usage. It gives the outdoor units the durability and will help units to operate longer with a better anti-corrosion, anti-aging and efficiency performance.

With its constant upgrading products and technology, Midea has laid the foundations for creating a more energy-sustainable and comfortable home experience with its air conditioning products. Midea strives to continuously innovate to deliver better cooling solutions for consumers.

The Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division ("Midea RAC") offers a full range of residential AC products from splits, window, and portable ACs to dehumidifiers and light commercial units. With 11 manufacturing bases in China, Vietnam, India, Egypt, Brazil, and Argentina, Midea RAC's air conditioner annual production capacity exceeds 67 million sets.

