Mindray Unveils Smart Hospital Ecosystem at WHX 2026 and WHX Labs 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Health Expo (WHX) and WHX Labs 2026, the rebranded Arab Health and Medlab Middle East, global intelli-digital healthcare leader Mindray showcased its Smart Hospital Ecosystem and unveiled a series of major new products across emergency care, ultrasound imaging, and critical care solutions.

Mindray unveils its Smart Hospital Ecosystem.

Mindray formally introduced its Smart Hospital Ecosystem, demonstrating how technological innovation, equipment integration, M-Connect solutions and intelli-digital transformation can support seamless collaboration across ICUs, operating rooms, imaging departments and general wards. Core to this ecosystem are the M-Connect Solutions (M-Connect, MiCo+ and Mindray Innolab), which enable cross-department data integration and imaging connectivity, supporting more informed and timely clinical decisions.

"WHX provides an important opportunity to collaborate with global healthcare partners," said Zaiwen Li, Senior Vice President of Mindray. "Truly sustainable globalization is not just about 'going global'; it is about jointly building, sharing, and growing together within a global healthcare ecosystem."

As AI, 5G and other advanced technologies accelerate systemic change in healthcare, providers worldwide face mounting pressure from aging populations, increasingly complex disease profiles and uneven distribution of medical resources.

Addressing these challenges requires coordinated, system-level innovation. Mindray works with global leading institutions to embed intelli-digital capabilities into real clinical and laboratory environments, enabling more connected, efficient and equitable healthcare delivery.

The exhibition also marked several major product milestones. Mindray presented the global debut of its AED L1 and L2, designed to strengthen public access emergency response. In ultrasound imaging, the company announced the global debut of the Recho I10 and Nuewa I10 systems, representing the next generation of intelli-digital ultrasound solutions. For critical care, Mindray highlighted its Smart ICU solution, integrating the BeneVision V Series patient monitors, MRV Pod™ wireless parameter module, and SV900 ventilator to enhance monitoring, mobility and respiratory support in high-acuity environments.

Parallel to its hospital vision, Mindray presented its IVD Smart Ecosystem and full laboratory automation solution to international audiences at WHX Labs 2026. The system integrates reagent, sample, operations and reporting management, helping laboratories boost throughput while maintaining high quality standards. Mindray' s full laboratory automation solution, already deployed in Romania, Jordan and Thailand, demonstrates how intelli-digital workflows can enhance both efficiency and consistency.

Mindray also shared examples of regional and global collaboration. In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health' s SEHA Virtual Hospital network now connects 224 healthcare facilities and has supported more than 480,000 patients through telemedicine services. Supported by Mindray' s imaging connectivity solutions, physicians gain access to remote consultation and standardized guidance. Cross-border clinical collaboration further illustrates the scalability of smart hospital infrastructure, including complex transplant care supported by smart hospital systems in Shanghai.

WHX 2026 highlights Mindray' s commitment to building a patient-centered, intelligent and connected healthcare future, demonstrating how system-level innovation is reshaping care delivery worldwide.

