MTR Corporation and MTR Academy Host "Belt and Road Railway Forum"

Exploring the Role of Railways in Urban Development and Driving Future Growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway network serves as the backbone of the public transport system in Hong Kong. MTR Corporation ("the Corporation") has been building and connecting communities through its railway network and driving the development of Hong Kong. It has also been nurturing railway talents, advancing industry standards, and fostering exchanges through its MTR Academy. Riding on the Belt and Road Week to be held in Hong Kong in early September 2024, the Corporation and the MTR Academy will host the "Belt and Road Railway Forum" with the theme of "How Public Transport Contributes to Building & Connecting Communities" on 13 September, bringing together industry professionals from countries along the Belt and Road for interactive exchange.

MTR Corporation and MTR Academy will host the “Belt and Road Railway Forum” with the theme of “How Public Transport Contributes to Building & Connecting Communities” on 13 September in Hong Kong, bringing together industry professionals from countries along the Belt and Road for interactive exchange.

"Railways serve as powerful catalysts for the growth of many cities. A robust railway network not only enhances mobility and contributes to economic and social advancement, but also shapes urban development. While MTR is celebrating its metro serving Hong Kong for 45 years, I look to our 'Belt and Road Railway Forum' as a pivotal platform for connecting railway professionals from different regions to explore the essential role of public transport in urban development. It will also facilitate exchanges on innovative railway technology and industry best practices, driving future global railway development," said Dr Rex Auyeung, Chairman of MTR Corporation.

Discussions at the Forum will revolve around green and cutting-edge technology, innovation and future railway developments. Government officials from the HKSAR Government along with industry leaders and experts from Belt and Road countries will share insights and delve into public transport's pivotal role in connecting communities, fostering economic growth, and enhancing regional integration. Please refer to the event website (www.mtr.com.hk/en/customer/academy/mtr-belt-and-road-forum.html) for the programme and the full list of speakers.

With 45 years of extensive railway experience in providing safe, reliable and efficient railway services, MTR Corporation has expanded its business in Hong Kong and beyond. Upholding the mission to "Keep Cities Moving", the Corporation endeavours to build communities and foster economic development with a comprehensive railway network, contributing to the sustainable growth of the cities. Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the Corporation, the Forum provides a platform to showcase how MTR exchanges its railway expertise and shares knowledge around the world to foster railway development globally through strategic partnerships and projects.

To further take up a strategic role of facilitating transnational and transregional exchanges, the MTR Academy was established in 2016 with an aim of driving global railway excellence. It provides training to personnel in rail management and operations worldwide, in particular the Belt and Road countries, with over 400 railway executives having participated in the training programmes.

About MTR Corporation

To Keep Cities Moving, MTR makes encounters happen and rendezvous for a more connected tomorrow. As a recognised world-class operator of sustainable rail transport services, we are a leader in safety, reliability, customer service and efficiency.

MTR has extensive end-to-end railway expertise with 45 years of railway projects experience from design to planning and construction through to commissioning, maintenance and operations. Going beyond railway delivery and operation, MTR also creates and manages dynamic communities around its network through seamless integration of rail, commercial and property development.

With more than 50,000 dedicated staff*, MTR carries over 10 million passenger journeys worldwide every weekday in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, the United Kingdom and Sweden. Together, we Go Smart and Go Beyond.

For more information about MTR Corporation, please visit www.mtr.com.hk.

*includes our subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in Hong Kong and worldwide

About MTR Academy

Backed by over 40 years of experience in advanced railway operations and management in Hong Kong and overseas, the MTR Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of MTR Corporation Limited, was set up in 2016, with an aim to share MTR's competency and experience with railway operators and authorities worldwide to pursue a common set of goals for service excellence and sustainable operations.

The vision of MTR Academy is to be a recognized railway management and engineering centre of excellence in providing programmes for MTR staff, Hong Kong community and the railway industry in the Mainland of China and oversea, including countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

Since its establishment, MTRA has delivered tailor-made training programmes to over 400 executives from 22 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. These countries include Belt and Road nations such as Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Qatar, Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and India. Through these programmes, MTRA fosters a new generation of railway leaders dedicated to service excellence and sustainable operations.

For more information about MTR Academy, please visit www.mtracademy.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486439/PR_24_053.jpg