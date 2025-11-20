Mutakamela Insurance Company Selects Neutrinos Platform to Digitize SME Health and Motor Insurance Journeys

New platform to streamline quote-to-claim experiences with intelligent automation

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos , a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, today announced its platform has been selected by Mutakamela Insurance Company (MIC), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), to deliver a robust, scalable, and user-friendly digital platform for SME Health & Motor insurance supporting policy issuance, renewals, endorsements, servicing, and claims.

With the Council of Health Insurance's (CHI) mandatory health coverage for domestic workers now in effect, Saudi Arabia's insurance industry is experiencing a wave of growth driven by these regulatory changes. These shifts, along with rising expectations for speed and simplicity, are driving the need for insurers to adopt new technology to support this evolving market.

"The owners and employees of small and mid-sized businesses expect the same level of service and simplicity they experience in every other part of their lives," said Mr. Abdulrahman Aldokheel, Chief Executive Officer at Mutakamela Insurance. "To deliver on this, we've selected Neutrinos for their deep insurance expertise, AI-driven automation, and ability to orchestrate complex journeys across channels. Neutrinos provides us with the orchestration layer to unify fragmented processes and enable faster, more consistent customer support."

Customers and partners will benefit from faster, more connected experiences across direct channels and aggregator platforms with instant quote generation, policy issuance automation, real-time claims tracking, and automated workflows. The new platform will enable seamless experiences at every step of the insurance journey powered by Neutrinos' end-to-end orchestration capabilities, Straight-Through Processing (STP), and AI-assisted workflows.

"Insurers today are under increasing pressure to serve a new generation of customers that expects every interaction to be fast, digital, and intuitive, "said Samik Ghosh, CEO and Co-founder of Neutrinos. "With AI reinventing how insurers operate and compete, our intelligent automation and orchestration capabilities give carriers like Mutakamela Insurance the ability to deliver at speed and scale. We're very pleased they selected Neutrinos to help lead this next chapter."

About Neutrinos: Neutrinos is the leading AI-powered intelligent automation platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. At the core of our offering is the industry's most advanced agentic AI composer and orchestrator, designed specifically to automate and optimize complex, end-to-end insurance processes. From underwriting and claims to distribution, our platform empowers insurers with deep domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to drive faster innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless omni-channel experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn .

