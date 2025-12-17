Nama Power and Water Procurement Signs Agreement with EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQAE to Develop the 120 MW JBB Wind IPP in the Sultanate of Oman

Consortium led by EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners (part of Hind Bahwan Group) and OQ Alternative Energy signs a Power Purchase Agreement to develop, finance, build and operate the 120-megawatt (MW) Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind Independent Power Project

Wind farm to supply low-carbon electricity to the Omani national grid starting in Q3 2027

Generated power to support the Sultanate's energy transition and contribute to broader Middle East climate mitigation

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium led by EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) the National Champion for Clean Energy, signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) to develop the 120 MW Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB) Wind Power Plant in the Sultanate of Oman.

JBB Wind project official signing of power purchase agreement in Oman

The JBB Wind Project is located in the Ash Sharqiyah South Governorate, approximately 440km from the Port of Duqm and spans an area of 10.7km2 of land. The wind farm will consist of 16 wind turbines, each with a power output of 7.7 MW. The project is expected to reach financial close in 2026 and connect to the grid in Q3 2027.

Upon completion, JBB Wind Farm will generate renewable electricity sufficient to power over 13,500 Omani households. The project will enable to avoid more than 270,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, contributing to Oman's climate change mitigation goals, while creating jobs and sharing expertise with the local population.

On this occasion, His Excellency Engineer Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated: "We are pleased to mark the signing of the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind Power Project agreement in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The project represents a pioneering step within the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to strengthen the national renewable energy system, embodying our firm commitment to achieving the pillars of Oman Vision 2040 for the energy sector and the net-zero target by 2050."



His Excellency added: "Wilayat Jaalan Bani Bu Ali was selected as the site for this vital project, which spans an area of approximately 11 million square metres and stands as one of the country's most prominent wind energy projects. The project entails an investment of around OMR 50 million and will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by approximately 270,000 tonnes annually. This reflects the Sultanate of Oman's strategic direction towards building a modern energy system based on sustainability, enhancing the efficient use of the Sultanate of Oman's natural resources, and strengthening the contribution of national competencies in the energy sector."

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Engineer Salim Al Aufi, said: "The signing of this project agreement reaffirms the Sultanate of Oman's determination to move forward with the transition towards a low-carbon economy and to enhance its position as a leading regional hub for renewable energy. We have set a target for renewable energy to account for 30% of electricity generation in the Sultanate of Oman by 2030—an economy capable of attracting high-quality investments and supporting sustainable development plans, delivering tangible impacts on the climate, the economy, and Omani society."

Mr. Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, highlighted that: "The JBB Wind Power Project represents a key milestone in the Sultanate of Oman's transition to clean energy, with an annual generation capacity of approximately 352,380 MWh."

He continued: "The project will free up around 67 million cubic metres of natural gas each year, underscoring Nama Power and Water Procurement's commitment to supporting the Sultanate's energy diversification objectives and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the electricity sector. In addition, the project will boost local content by creating greater opportunities for SMEs and contributing to national economic growth through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, by allocating a portion of contracted works to Omani companies. This approach will stimulate local business growth, generate employment, reduce import dependence, and drive development in South Ash Sharqiyah Governorate."

Olivier Bordes, Managing Director Middle East of EDF power solutions, said: "EDF power solutions is proud to launch its second renewable project in Oman—and first Wind project in partnership with Al Khadra Partners and OQAE. This new collaboration marks an important step for us in the country and demonstrates the value we bring through our industrial know-how and technical expertise. As a leading low-carbon developer, we are honoured to expand our role in wind project development and operations, supporting the Sultanate of Oman in its efforts to decarbonize and diversify its energy mix, and contributing to Oman's net-zero ambitions."

Sheikha Hind Bahwan, Chairperson of Al Khadra Partners, commented: "We are honoured to partner with EDF and OQAE in developing this prestigious wind power project. This award reflects our shared commitment to advancing clean energy and supporting the nation's long-term sustainability vision. As a co-developer, Al Khadra Partners is proud to bring our regional expertise and deep understanding of local project execution to ensure the successful delivery of this landmark initiative. This project will further strengthen Sultanate of Oman's leadership in the energy transition and create lasting environmental and economic value for the Sultanate of Oman and its people."

Eng. Ghalib Al Maamari, Acting CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, said: "This project represents a continuation of OQ Alternative Energy's efforts to strengthen Oman's presence in clean and renewable energy and to accelerate the country's energy transition. Through this partnership with EDF power solutions and Al Khadra Partners, we are reinforcing OQAE's role as the national champion for clean energy—bringing together international expertise and local capability to deliver reliable, emissions-free power for the national grid. Projects such as the Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind Project contribute directly to Oman's energy security, economic diversification, and Net Zero 2050 ambitions, while creating long-term value for the Sultanate."

JBB wind farm will help to achieve the target of increasing the share of the renewables in the energy mix in Sultanate of Oman and to reach a minimum of 30% by 2030. Set to be one of the largest onshore wind farms in Oman, the project will be developed, built, owned and operated by the consortium as part of a 20-year power purchase agreement with the off-taker Nama PWP.

About Nama Power and Water Procurement

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is the procurer of all electricity and desalinated water projects in the Sultanate of Oman, currently contracting with around 11 desalination plants and 15 power plants. The company is also developing a range of renewable energy projects using solar and wind energy to achieve the targets of Vision Oman 2040 and achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by around 2050.

About EDF power solutions

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonisation and develop more efficient electrical systems.

EDF power solutions offer a large range of technologies to produce low carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSP, low carbon thermal hybrid solution etc.) and to reduce its customers' carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, off-grid solutions, mini-grids, etc.).

About Al Khadra Partners

Al Khadra Partners part of the Hind Bahwan Group is committed to accelerating the region's energy transition. With a strategic focus on renewable energy initiatives across the Middle East, Al Khadra invests in and develops a diverse portfolio of clean-energy solutions, including solar, battery storage, onshore wind, power-to-X technologies, and sustainable mobility. Guided by Sheikha Hind Bahwan's vision for sustainability, innovation, and In-Country Value creation, Al Khadra aims to deliver impactful, future-ready projects that contribute to national climate goals, strengthen energy security, and support long-term socio-economic development. Through its collaborative approach and commitment to excellence, Al Khadra continues to play a leading role in shaping a cleaner, more resilient energy future for the region.

About OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE)

OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, is the Sultanate of Oman's National Champion for Clean Energy. Established in 2020, OQAE contributes to the country's clean energy transition in line with Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050. Its portfolio includes large-scale solar and wind projects, green hydrogen and ammonia ventures, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonisation — driving long-term value creation, energy security, and sustainable growth for Oman.

