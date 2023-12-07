National Store opens Canon's immersive showroom to empower UAE's visual storytellers

National Store unveils this new experience zone in Dubai Mall

Reflecting Canon's dedication to innovation, this cutting-edge store invites consumers to explore and elevate their creative journey

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Store, inaugurated an innovative customer experience showroom at Dubai Mall yesterday, offering an elevated and immersive shopping experience for its valued customers. The showroom's opening attracted Canon's customers, partners, UAE's photography community, and content creators. The showroom was inaugurated by Salah Khoory, CEO, of National Store along with the esteemed presence of Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey.

Salah Khoory, CEO, National Store and Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey

The showroom features four distinct experience zones, providing consumers an immersive, hands-on experience with high-end Canon cameras. Visitors can delve into the art of sculpture shooting, engage in the thrill of bird shooting experiences, and culminate their journey by seamlessly printing their captured moments using state-of-the-art Canon printers. This experience center showcases a cutting-edge, interactive setup designed to cater to the evolving needs of today's visual storytellers.

During the inauguration, Salah Khoory, CEO, National Store, said, "Unveiling of this new immersive Canon store is a testament to our enduring partnership and mutual commitment to excellence. We are delighted to unveil this cutting-edge retail experience to our customers, addressing the evolving demands of the dynamic market. This immersive space not only showcases Canon's exceptional products but also reflects our dedication to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our discerning consumers. We look forward to continuing this innovation and customer satisfaction journey in collaboration with Canon."

As the flagship business of the JK Group, National Store LLC. has been a market leader in the supply of high-quality photographic equipment, electronics, and accessories from global brands like Canon.

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey, stated, "In an era of rapidly changing consumer preferences, the visionary showroom reflects our commitment to innovation and acknowledges the dynamic landscape of visual expression. Canon values our strong relationship with our business partners in the region and together, we aim to improve the experiences of our customers, including the new customers in the new world that has emerged post-pandemic. Through our investments into showrooms and experience centres in the region, we would like to ensure that our offerings resonate with the ever-changing tapestry of creative aspirations. The innovative store demonstrates Canon's dedication to influencing the direction of visual storytelling in the country. This immersive setting proves our commitment to nurturing creativity, encouraging photographers and multimedia producers to push the limits of their creativity."

The store opening is the culmination of a breakthrough year for Canon Middle East and Turkey. The company is projecting 11% revenue growth in 2023, inspired by its commitment to serve the 'Customer of Tomorrow.' Underlying this progress is the company's commitment to innovation, dedicating more than 8% of its global sales to R&D annually.

This immersive showroom at the world's largest mall is designed with a diverse range of customers in mind. It caters to the evolving needs of photography communities, offering them a space to explore and experience Canon's latest innovations. Studio owners will find a wealth of equipment and expertise to elevate their creative endeavours and provide their clients with top-notch visual solutions.

Furthermore, the showroom offers families a chance to explore the world of photography and imaging in a family-friendly setting, fostering creativity and bonding. Additionally, content creators can discover an inspiring environment where they can explore the latest Canon products and solutions to elevate their storytelling capabilities, making it a go-to destination for those who shape today's digital narratives.

The showroom is open seven days a week to serve consumer's needs. The showroom is open on weekdays from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm, and extended hours are from 10:00 am to 12:00 am between Friday and Sunday.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei– 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295641/Dubai_Mall_Inauguration_National_store.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267778/4444792/Canon_Logo.jpg