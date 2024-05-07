neurocare group AG appoints Tariq El-Titi as Senior Vice President MENA, strengthening commitment to Middle East health sector

Tariq previously held leadership roles at Dubai Healthcare City, Mubadala Healthcare's Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Proximie

DUBAI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, today announced the appointment of Tariq El-Titi as Senior Vice President for the Middle East and North-Africa (MENA) region.

Tariq El-Titi, neurocare SVP for the MENA region

Tariq is a seasoned healthcare specialist, bringing with him a wealth of experience in healthcare start-up ventures and strategic C-level leadership roles. Throughout his career, Tariq has worked in various private and publicly listed multinationals, semi-government organizations, and start-up companies across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

He relocated from the UK to the UAE in 2003 and has spent the past 20 years deeply involved in the development and growth of the healthcare sector throughout the UAE & GCC. Tariq's profound impact is evident through his founding executive leadership roles, in which he was instrumental in establishing and nurturing pioneering healthcare initiatives, including Dubai Healthcare City, Mubadala Healthcare's Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Proximie.

Focused on bringing disruptive new health technologies to the Middle East, Tariq founded Janus Ventures in 2018, underscoring his commitment to driving innovation in the healthcare sector. The Company has since built up a portfolio of venture investments across UAE, Saudi Arabia & the UK. Tariq has a successful fundraising and investment track record with multiple exits.

"We warmly welcome Tariq to the neurocare team," said Thomas Mechtersheimer, CEO of neurocare Group AG. "His proven track record and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to investing in growth and cultivating strong leadership. With Tariq's expertise, we are poised to expand our footprint in the MENA region, furthering our mission of innovating personalized mental health treatments and creating a positive health impact within the region."

"Global awareness and understanding around mental health significantly increased over recent years. With changing stigmas surrounding mental health, the need for innovative solutions has never been more pressing," says El-Titi. "I am pleased and delighted to join Tom and the global neurocare leadership team to bring much needed cutting-edge mental health services and healing to people across our region."

About neurocare group AG

neurocare is transforming mental health care by bringing a much-needed approach to the field: an integrated, personalized treatment based on strong clinical evidence. neurocare's digital therapy platform (DTP) is the first of its kind in the area of mental health and is empowering doctors to offer their patients the best care for a variety of psychological or neurological conditions. Following a detailed assessment of the patient's condition, neurocare supports clinicians in developing individualized therapy plans that are designed to lead to strong, sustainable outcomes for patients, improving their self-regulation, resilience and social skills, while being cost effective for the healthcare system. These therapy plans integrate innovative methods and tools, such as psychotherapy, neuromodulation and sleep hygiene, as well as medication, to best help each individual patient. This inclusive approach utilizing the DTP is strongly supported by data published in leading scientific journals which showed response rates of ~65% and >55% remission, with very few side effects. neurocare's DTP is currently used in the company's clinics across the US, the Netherlands and Australia, as well as in a growing number of third-party clinics.

