Neutrinos Launches Group Medical Onboarding and Underwriting Solution

New solution digitizes group medical and SME onboarding, underwriting workflows, and regional regulatory interfaces with a robust pricing engine, turning messy spreadsheets and emails into clean, decision-ready data.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI‑powered adaptive process orchestration for insurers, today announced the launch of its Group Medical Onboarding and Underwriting solution, a pre‑built solution that unifies group medical onboarding, underwriting, servicing, and regional regulatory connectors on a single digital layer above existing core systems. Built for health and group medical insurers in the Middle East, the solution replaces fragmented, spreadsheet‑driven onboarding journeys with unified digital workflows across sales, underwriting, policy servicing, and regulatory integration.

Group medical, including SME health, has historically been managed through disconnected portals, offline rating sheets, email‑based submissions, and brittle regulatory uploads, making it difficult for insurers to scale profitably while meeting Council of Health Insurance (CHI) & Insurance Authority (IA) requirements in KSA, and broader compliance obligations across the GCC. With the new solution, insurers can digitize employer onboarding, census upload, digital health declarations, endorsements, and renewals on a single orchestration and decisioning layer that sits on top of existing core systems.

By combining AI‑native intake, decision automation, and regional regulatory‑grade integrations into a single solution, Neutrinos is helping insurers turn group medical from a manual, error‑prone process into a governed digital journey. The solution is built to improve underwriting speed, reduce operational overhead, and strengthen compliance in some of the world's most demanding health insurance markets.

Key Solution Capabilities:

End-to-end group medical onboarding: Covers employer onboarding, census upload, underwriting, member onboarding, issuance, endorsements, and renewals on a unified orchestration layer.

Covers employer onboarding, census upload, underwriting, member onboarding, issuance, endorsements, and renewals on a unified orchestration layer. AI-native document and data processing: Uses insurance‑specific IDP and decision automation to ingest, extract, validate, and enrich data before it reaches policy admin and billing systems.

Uses insurance‑specific IDP and decision automation to ingest, extract, validate, and enrich data before it reaches policy admin and billing systems. Embedded CHI, NPHIES and other regulatory integrations: Builds CHI, NPHIES and other regional regulatory connectors into the issuance journey, reducing upload failures, manual rework, and coverage gaps.

Builds CHI, NPHIES and other regional regulatory connectors into the issuance journey, reducing upload failures, manual rework, and coverage gaps. Unified broker and corporate experience: Provides tailored portals and APIs for agents, brokers, aggregators, and corporate administrators with real‑time status visibility.

Provides tailored portals and APIs for agents, brokers, aggregators, and corporate administrators with real‑time status visibility. Human-in-the-loop underwriting and servicing: Routes non‑STP cases to a unified workbench for underwriters and medical teams, while allowing straightforward cases to flow straight through.

Routes non‑STP cases to a unified workbench for underwriters and medical teams, while allowing straightforward cases to flow straight through. Configurable for SME and larger groups: Lets insurers configure products, benefits, and pricing using a built‑in configurable pricing engine, plus questionnaires, to support both SME and larger corporate segments across markets.

"Group medical has become one of the hardest areas for insurers to scale profitably—too much still happens in Excel and email," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer. "We've already delivered this transformation multiple times for leading insurers in the GCC region, and this launch turns that experience into a ready‑to‑deploy solution for digitizing group medical onboarding, CHI workflows, and broker servicing."

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos transforms fragmented, manual processes into connected, intelligent operations. Our AI-driven adaptive orchestration platform connects siloed systems and automates insurance operations across new business, underwriting, claims, policy servicing, and distribution. This helps insurers make faster decisions, improve agility, and deliver better experiences. Trusted by 25+ insurers across 15+ countries, Neutrinos helps organizations reinvent operations with confidence and bring our promise of "Reinvent. Accelerated." to life.

Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]