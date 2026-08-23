New Taipei's Tech Ecosystem Leaps into the Middle East: 20 Companies to Showcase at LEAP 2026
News provided byNew Taipei City Government
23 Aug, 2026, 06:00 GMT
Hybrid On-site and Virtual Participation Targets New Opportunities in the Middle East's Digital Transformation
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Taipei City Government will lead 20 New Taipei-based companies to LEAP 2026, a major global technology event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from August 31 to September 3, 2026. This year, the delegation will adopt a hybrid participation model combining on-site exhibition and virtual participation, while establishing the New Taipei City Pavilion to showcase the city's vibrant industrial innovation and technological capabilities.
The participating companies span artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT), and smart city applications. They will present a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies, smart applications, and integrated solutions, highlighting New Taipei companies' strong R&D capabilities and ability to deliver customized services. The pavilion will provide global buyers with a broad range of competitive partnership opportunities.
The New Taipei City Government's Economic Development Department noted that the Middle East has continued to expand investment in technology and infrastructure in recent years, making the region an increasingly important market for New Taipei companies seeking international growth. Through participation in LEAP 2026, the city aims not only to help local companies explore new business opportunities, but also to foster connections with global buyers, system integrators, and investment partners.
The New Taipei City Government warmly invites industry professionals and partners from around the world to visit the New Taipei City Pavilion, meet New Taipei companies in person, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.
Event Information
- Event: LEAP 2026
- Dates: August 31–September 3, 2026
- Venue: Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (Malham), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Booth Location: Hall 3, C190
New Taipei City Pavilion Highlights
- AIoT and Edge Computing
- Smart Manufacturing and Digital Twins
- Networking, Cybersecurity and Connected Vehicles
- Smart City and Innovative Technology Applications
Bringing together software and hardware R&D, system integration, and innovative real-world applications, the New Taipei City Pavilion will present the breadth and diversity of New Taipei's technology ecosystem.
More information on participating companies: https://reurl.cc/yWQKOO
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