New Taipei's Tech Ecosystem Leaps into the Middle East: 20 Companies to Showcase at LEAP 2026

Hybrid On-site and Virtual Participation Targets New Opportunities in the Middle East's Digital Transformation

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Taipei City Government will lead 20 New Taipei-based companies to LEAP 2026, a major global technology event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from August 31 to September 3, 2026. This year, the delegation will adopt a hybrid participation model combining on-site exhibition and virtual participation, while establishing the New Taipei City Pavilion to showcase the city's vibrant industrial innovation and technological capabilities.

The New Taipei City Government is bringing together 20 companies specializing in AIoT, edge computing, smart manufacturing, industrial computers, networking and cybersecurity, digital twins, and smart city applications to participate in LEAP 2026 and expand into the Middle Eastern market.

The participating companies span artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT), and smart city applications. They will present a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies, smart applications, and integrated solutions, highlighting New Taipei companies' strong R&D capabilities and ability to deliver customized services. The pavilion will provide global buyers with a broad range of competitive partnership opportunities.

The New Taipei City Government's Economic Development Department noted that the Middle East has continued to expand investment in technology and infrastructure in recent years, making the region an increasingly important market for New Taipei companies seeking international growth. Through participation in LEAP 2026, the city aims not only to help local companies explore new business opportunities, but also to foster connections with global buyers, system integrators, and investment partners.

The New Taipei City Government warmly invites industry professionals and partners from around the world to visit the New Taipei City Pavilion, meet New Taipei companies in person, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Event Information

Event: LEAP 2026

Dates: August 31–September 3, 2026

Venue: Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (Malham), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Booth Location: Hall 3, C190

New Taipei City Pavilion Highlights

AIoT and Edge Computing

Smart Manufacturing and Digital Twins

Networking, Cybersecurity and Connected Vehicles

Smart City and Innovative Technology Applications

Bringing together software and hardware R&D, system integration, and innovative real-world applications, the New Taipei City Pavilion will present the breadth and diversity of New Taipei's technology ecosystem.

More information on participating companies: https://reurl.cc/yWQKOO