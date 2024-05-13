Newgen Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Banking Cash Management and Trade Finance Solutions 2023 Report

Newgen's platform for Trade Finance, designed by industry experts, emerges as a game changer for banks

NOIDA, India, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of a low-code platform for end-to-end automation at scale, announced that it has been named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Banking Cash Management and Trade Finance Solutions, 2023 report.

Gartner describes global banking cash management and trade finance solutions as "capabilities that support end-to-end business and product processes, a consistent operating model, and client services in the corporate treasury and working capital domains." The report will help bank CIOs gain insights into the vendor solutions available in the market.

Newgen's Trade Finance Solution, built on the NewgenONE low-code platform, offers transaction origination, transaction processing, and document management capabilities. The Swift-Compatible Solution enables commercial banks to comply with the latest Swift standards and enriches the journey orchestration for both customers and internal bank users.

"Newgen excels in delivering operational excellence and unifying customer experience with its advanced trade finance solution. We believe this Gartner recognition reaffirms the critical role our innovative solutions play in creating a connected digital ecosystem and fulfilling the unique requirements of our commercial clients," said Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

