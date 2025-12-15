Newmark Expands APAC Presence with Korea Launch, Appointing John Pritchard as Country Head

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces it has established its Korean flagship in Seoul, hiring a seasoned leadership team across multiple disciplines. The office, located in the IFC Complex in Yeouido, officially opens this month and will focus on all industry verticals and asset classes. The business will be led by John Pritchard serving as Managing Director and Country Head. Pritchard brings nearly two decades of experience, having advised global corporates on some of the Korean market's largest occupier transactions.

Image courtesy of Nemwark: Front Row L to R: Judy Jang, John Pritchard, Karis Kim, Miji Kyung; Back Row L to R: Leadley Park, Chan Joung, Sienna Ahn.

"Our entry into Korea reflects Newmark's continued evolution as a truly global firm," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark. "Korea is one of Asia's most advanced and rapidly growing economies, defined by innovation and global influence. Establishing a presence here allows us to support corporations expanding internationally and deliver world-class advisory services to clients entering the market. This reinforces our long-term commitment to building a connected, future-focused platform that meets the evolving needs of global clients."

Together with Pritchard, the launch of Newmark's operations in Korea will include a dynamic team operating across key service disciplines. Collectively, the team arrives from leading multinational commercial real estate firms, contributing a broad spectrum of expertise across Korea's most active sectors.

Judy Jang , Head of Research: With over two decades of experience, Judy is well known for best-practice research and for pioneering sector specific market reports. Prior to joining Newmark, she built research platforms at leading global commercial real estate firms.

Miji Kyung , Associate Director: Miji advises multinational clients on their Korean corporate real estate strategy. Miji is a leader for the multinational office tenant representation platform, working closely along side Pritchard.

Sienna Ahn , Senior Manager, Tenant Representation: Sienna specializes in market intelligence and leasing advisory across Seoul and Korea's key secondary markets.

Leadley Park , Senior Manager, Tenant Representation: Leadley's background includes retail and office advisory for global fast-fashion and F&B brands.

Leadley's background includes retail and office advisory for global fast-fashion and F&B brands. Chan Joung, Manager, Tenant Representation: Chan advises Korean corporations on overseas expansion strategies across office, logistics, and industrial assets.

"Newmark's business in Korea embodies the next generation of real estate advisory – tech-enabled, insight-driven, and globally connected," said John Pritchard, Managing Director and Country Head – Korea. "As the world's 10th-largest economy and a global leader in sectors including technology, automotive, logistics, and finance, the country's outward investment momentum and deep corporate sophistication make it a central gateway for international occupiers and investors. With an accomplished leadership team already in place, we are establishing a presence that connects Korea's most innovative enterprises to opportunities worldwide."

As one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate firms in the world, Newmark continues to invest in expanding its capabilities, infrastructure, and geographic footprint, building on its record of sustained growth and its commitment to excellence across service lines and geographies. The opening of Newmark's Korea office follows recent expansions in Bangalore, Chennai, Dubai, Singapore, Munich and Paris.

