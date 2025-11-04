Successfully listed on KOSDAQ with unique competitiveness for AI lightweighting and optimization technology

Driving rapid annual revenue growth through collaborations with global leaders including NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Qualcomm

Focusing post-IPO efforts on developing a next-generation optimization platform and expanding global markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization technologies, announced that it has been newly listed on the KOSDAQ market as of November 3. Having secured investments from numerous leading corporations since its founding, which validated its technological potential, the company leveraged its KOSDAQ listing to once again demonstrate the growth potential of its unique AI optimization and lightweighting technology.

Nota AI Lists on KOSDAQ, Embarking on Global Expansion in AI Model Compression and Optimization

Established in 2015, Nota AI has secured technological competitiveness through its independently developed AI model optimization platform, 'NetsPresso®,' and its on-device AI solutions. AI lightweighting and optimization technology is gaining significant global attention as it effectively reduces the burden of surging adoption and operational costs associated with high-performance AI models, whose recent emergence has increased enterprises' expenditure on AI implementation.

AI model optimization technology of Nota AI is currently being advanced through collaboration with global industry leaders, including NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Arm, and Sony. This technology is increasingly recognized as a core capability, particularly with the growth of Physical AI sectors such as autonomous driving and robotics. Furthermore, Nota AI was named one of the '2025 Global Innovative AI Startups 100' by CB Insights this year.

Furthermore, Nota AI continues to expand the applicability of AI across diverse industries including industrial safety, traffic control, selective surveillance, retail, and healthcare through 'Nota Vision Agent(NVA),' a video monitoring solution that applies a generative AI-based Vision-Language Model(VLM) to on-device environments.

Nota AI is focusing its post-IPO efforts on enhancing its AI optimization technology competitiveness and expanding its target markets where Edge AI can be utilized. The company plans to strengthen its market position through proactive sales and marketing targeting global semiconductor companies and device manufacturers in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, and will heavily invest in developing a next-generation platform capable of optimizing an even wider variety of AI models. In particular, strategic collaborations with global embedded industry leaders are expected to increase market share and drive sales growth in high-growth sectors like defense and aerospace.

Nota AI has secured a broad base of global clients, including Fortune Global 500 companies and the UAE's Dubai Roads and Transport Authority(RTA), driving rapid annual revenue growth. The company achieved more than double its revenue, increasing from approximately $2.52 million in 2023 to approximately $5.89 million in 2024. Nota AI is targeting approximately $10.17 million in revenue for 2025 and aims to achieve a turnaround to profitability by 2027.

Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, "This IPO is a crucial strategic decision that goes beyond mere capital procurement, serving instead as a definitive opportunity to earn the trust of the global market and establish a robust foundation for exponential future growth. We will continue to lead innovation across industries through our AI optimization technologies and realize the vision of 'AI Everywhere,' enabling intelligent systems to operate seamlessly across diverse environments."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811309/Photo.jpg