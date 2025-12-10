▶ Nota AI's model compression and optimization technology enables device-level deployment of the high-performance LLM, EXAONE

▶ Partnership leverages Nota AI's solution portfolio to expand EXAONE adoption and unlock new joint commercial opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI, a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization technologies, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with LG AI Research to support the commercialization of EXAONE, a large language model (LLM).

Nota AI Signs EXAONE Commercialization Partnership with LG AI Research to Accelerate LLM Adoption Through AI Model Compression Technology

Under this partnership, the two companies will collaborate to integrate Nota AI's compression and optimization technology into EXAONE and to pursue joint business opportunities by leveraging Nota AI's solution portfolio across industries. This collaboration will strengthen the companies' competitiveness and accelerate the expansion of LLM applications in the market.

With the agreement in place, Nota AI and LG AI Research have established a concrete cooperation framework that enhances their ability to scale EXAONE across diverse industries. LG AI Research will use Nota AI's solutions to improve technical support efficiency and broaden EXAONE's applicability in real-world environments. For Nota AI, the partnership enables the company to bring EXAONE to a wider range of devices and incorporate the model into its transportation, industrial safety, and other solution offerings—creating new commercial opportunities.

EXAONE is a next-generation large language model designed to process diverse data such as text and images. It offers advanced natural language understanding and generation capabilities and is built for scalable deployment from cloud environments to on-device systems.

Nota AI's model compression and optimization technology reduces computational overhead and memory usage, enabling large AI models like EXAONE to operate efficiently across a variety of semiconductor platforms. Core techniques such as pruning—which removes redundant computations—and quantization—which optimizes weight precision—allow EXAONE to run effectively in device-constrained environments. Through the partnership, Nota AI will support EXAONE's deployment across diverse hardware and industries, promoting wider adoption among customers in transportation, industrial safety, and beyond.

"Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI, said, 'This partnership creates a meaningful win-win structure that strengthens our competitiveness in the AI solutions market. We are committed to supporting the deployment of LG AI Research's high-performance EXAONE model across a wide range of industries.'"

Hwayoung Lee, Executive Director leading AI Business Development at LG AI Research, remarked, "Our partnership with Nota AI presents an important opportunity to extend the impact of EXAONE into more industrial domains. We expect it to play a significant role in generating tangible business value."

The two companies plan to continue collaborating on research, development, and business expansion to advance EXAONE's adoption in industry-focused AI applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841517/Nota_AI__Press_release_Cover.jpg