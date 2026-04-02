NX Launches Indian Ocean Rim Strategy Office to Expand Operations in South Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean Rim

- Integrating Market Analysis, Strategy Formulation, Opportunity Creation to Boost NX's Regional Presence -

TOKYO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (South Asia & Oceania) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter "NXSAO"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has now commenced full-scale operations at the Indian Ocean Rim Strategy Office established in Mumbai, India, to strengthen NX's presence and accelerate its growth in the Indian Ocean Rim region spanning India, the Middle East and Africa.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Images: https://drive.google.com/file/d/13AwaCKqVTstApnKp7VaMsN6h7MQfHuT-/view?usp=drive_link

The NX Group has identified "establishing a presence in the Indian market" as one of its key priorities in realizing its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." The Indian Ocean Rim region in particular is a strategic market where logistics demand is expected to continue expanding against a backdrop of ongoing international supply chain restructuring and regional economic growth, and where new business opportunities are emerging across diverse industries. This market is undergoing rapid change, however, and the characteristics of trade and logistics vary by country, region, and industry. A system that integrates cross-regional market analysis and strategic planning is therefore essential to reliably capture these opportunities.

In this context, NXSAO established the Indian Ocean Rim Strategy Office in October 2025 and has since been preparing it for full-scale operations. New specialist marketers were assigned in February 2026 to accurately address the diverse needs of Indian companies engaged in a wide range of businesses, ushering in full-scale operations. With the Strategy Office taking a leading role in analyzing market trends, formulating growth strategies, and creating new business opportunities, and with its specialized marketers delving deeper into customer insights, NXSAO will be able to provide logistics solutions with even higher added value. Through these initiatives, the company will be strengthening trade lanes and enhancing the sophistication of logistics services in the Indian Ocean Rim region, thereby helping customers grow their businesses.

The NX Group will continue its pursuit of further growth as a global logistics company by integrating its global network with local expertise and establishing an agile structure capable of responding promptly to changing market conditions.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P317xr3Z9BzmG15Uqfv2iaVmWmhlmsqS/view?usp=drive_link

https://www.nipponexpress.com/