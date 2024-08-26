OMODA C5 by OMODA & JAECOO earns 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating, in line with driver safety efforts in the UAE

OMODA & JAECOO continues to set remarkable safety standards for drivers with rigorous product testing and global certification.

Following the recent announcement of the brand's OMODA E5 proving its reliability in extreme conditions, OMODA C5 further emphasises OMODA & JAECOO's commitment to supporting efforts to combat road and vehicle incidents.

OMODA & JAECOO's debut in the UAE market later this year will be marked with the introduction of OMODA C5 and JAECOO J7, with OMODA E5 to follow.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, continues to raise the bar for driver safety in line with efforts to improve road safety awareness. With existing five-star safety ratings from both E-NCAP and A-NCAP — two of the most globally authoritative and stringent new car safety certifications — the brand's OMODA C5 has been recognised for its exceptional standards of safety with a newly earned five-star safety rating from the ASEAN NCAP.

Set to come to the UAE by the end of this year, OMODA & JAECOO is establishing itself as a leader in the market amongst industry peers with the OMODA C5 and its recently announced line-up. The brand's successful acquisition of multiple global safety certifications for its products positions it to effectively support the UAE's initiatives in reducing road and vehicle incidents.

After undergoing several safety tests to gain the certification, OMODA C5 achieved a total score of 88.64 points, with "perfect" ratings in 11 out of 18 tests, including the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), and Safety Assist (SA) tests. With this certification, OMODA C5 has set a strong standard for all models of its class, achieving the highest score overall.

This achievement underscores OMODA & JAECOO's unwavering commitment in turning its products into reliable lifestyle companions, facilitated by putting drivers' safety first. With a rigorous emphasis on reliability and innovation, the brand has focused on ensuring high quality in its R&D processes, including materials, structure, configuration and more — all developed in alignment with global five-star safety criteria to prioritise user safety worldwide.

Commenting on this latest accolade, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: "This accomplishment reflects the meticulous engineering and advanced safety technologies integrated into the OMODA C5, setting a new benchmark for protection in its class. In the UAE, where road safety is paramount especially during peak hours, the OMODA C5 will be establishing newer standards for driver safety, empowering our customers with the confidence to pursue their aspirations.

At OMODA & JAECOO, we are committed to playing a part in bringing the UAE's vision for safer roads to life, driven by a core philosophy of safety, innovation, and elevated quality, striving to meet the unique needs of the young and young at heart in the UAE while ensuring they are well protected on the road."

OMODA C5: Robust Safety Features and Innovative Design

Most notable from the tests conducted for the ASEAN NCAP certification are the OMODA C5's advanced Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Safety Assist (SA) capabilities. Boasting a 78 per cent high-strength steel body composition, with a tensile strength of 1500 Mpa, the car was revealed to be highly effective at maintaining stability and overall cabin safety throughout impact tests of several strengths. Combined with a comprehensive technological system of 16 intelligent safety features, the car promises safe driving that is both intuitive and effortless on UAE roads.

OMODA C5 was officially awarded the 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating during a media press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, where representatives from MIROS presented the certificate to OMODA & JAECOO.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand pioneering the future of mobility globally, bringing to life the philosophy of new products, new technology, and new ecosystems in the Middle East under two distinct sub-brands, each with its own charm. Its pathbreaking vehicles enrich automotive experiences through their world-class design aesthetics, superb performance standards, and rigorous emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Dedicated to elevating every journey into an exhilarating experience and delivering exceptional value at every turn, OMODA & JAECOO's elegantly designed vehicles place customers at the heart of the experience, seamlessly blending convenience, sportiness, and unrivalled entertainment options on the move.

The brand portfolio includes new energy hybrids and purely electric vehicles, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability. Captivating the world with its first launches, OMODA C5 and JAECOO 7, the trendsetting automotive brand unveiled the pure electric OMODA E5, and the new energy, hybrid SUVs JAECOO J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV at its Ecological Conference, in Wuhu, China, reiterating the brand's unwavering commitment to premium comfort, sporty style, and superior finishes.

Backed by rigorous testing, OMODA & JAECOO vehicles deliver top-notch performance and quality. With a focus on fuel efficiency and extended battery life for electric vehicles, the brand is contributing to shaping a low-carbon automotive universe.

Innovations such as the O-Universe and intelligent safety systems prioritise the well-being of users, focusing on smart living and future lifestyles. OMODA & JAECOO is not just redefining mobility but shaping a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to create unforgettable automotive experiences.

OMODA & JAECOO was introduced to international markets as a marque of Chery, the fifth largest automobile manufacturer group in China and the largest Chinese automobile exporter since 2003, extending its 27-year legacy beyond borders.

About OMODA

Encapsulating all things "modern," OMODA is a young, and future-forward crossover SUV series that reflects the lifestyle aspirations of the trendy and young at heart, redefining the passion for motoring among users in the Middle East with its avant-garde design, effortless performance, and a commitment to sustainable progress.

Embracing the inspiring spirit of 'Art in Motion', OMODA represents a source of pride for every owner, with its elegant aesthetics, premium comfort at every touchpoint, and smart technologies that make each journey memorable.

OMODA's range of vehicles enable drivers to experience the joy of performance friendliness and the relaxation of state-of-the-art safety features, from the savvy C5 to the fully electric E5. These models deliver exceptional power through advanced technological features, making them ideal for city cruising or unexpected adventures.

OMODA's promise of smart, safe, and green mobility opens doors to the priceless O-Universe, where users are invited to celebrate life and make the most of every moment.

