One Bangkok Launches Grand Holiday Celebration with Historic Debuts and Festive Spectacle

BANGKOK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Bangkok, the newest neighbourhood in the heart of the city and a global leisure and lifestyle destination, unveils an extraordinary holiday season featuring the landmark opening of The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok alongside an immersive festival of art, retail, and entertainment experiences that promises to redefine the city's cultural landscape.

One Bangkok Pine Pagoda

From November 22, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the Onederous Christmas Celebration transforms the district into a festive wonderland. The centerpiece is a magnificent 28-metre Christmas tree at Pine Pagoda, inspired by Wat Arun Ratchawararam, uniquely blending Thai architectural elements with holiday traditions. Along One Bangkok Boulevard, "Wish Upon a Star" creates a magical pathway with stunning light displays inspired by Thai and Western folktales.

Adding artistic flair to the celebrations, renowned Thai contemporary artist Yoon Phannapast presents 14 enchanting window displays featuring Siamese cats, following her acclaimed works for global brands including Gucci and Nike. The festive atmosphere comes alive with Christmas parades every weekend, Santa meet-and-greets at Parade Square, and a traditional Christmas market spread across One Bangkok Park, Parade Square, and The Storeys Square. Music lovers can enjoy "Onederous Rhythms in the Park," featuring performances by celebrated jazz artists through December 8.

International tourists can explore over 750 shopping and dining destinations with exclusive privileges offering savings up to 70%, including access to King Power City Boutique, downtown's only duty-free retail store. The experience is enhanced by a range of bespoke retail and dining concepts designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

For culture enthusiasts, the newly launched One Bangkok Art Loop presents an innovative 2-kilometer pathway featuring more than 20 permanent installations. This immersive art experience, themed around "coexistence," weaves through 17 hectares of the development, creating a unique blend of public space and artistic expression. The celebration extends into 2025 with special programming planned for Chinese New Year and Songkran festivals.

For more information about One Bangkok's holiday celebrations and tourist privileges, visit the Tourist Information Centre on the fourth floor of the Parade at One Bangkok Retail or www.onebangkok.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573279/One_Bangkok_Pine_Pagoda__1.jpg