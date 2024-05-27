Only Much Louder's AI-powered influencer marketing tech, Hypothesis, expands globally, to empower brands to connect with international creators

OML Entertainment's Hypothesis is targeting the Asia–Pacific Region, Middle East , Africa , and USA by 2025.

MUMBAI, India, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Much Louder's AI-powered influencer marketing tech, Hypothesis, expands its global footprint, after revolutionizing the Indian influencer market. In the first phase, Hypothesis will be available in the Asia–Pacific region (Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand), Middle Eastern countries (Abu Dhabi, GCC nations, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar) as well as in Africa (Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa) and the USA.

Himani Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Hypothesis-OML, said, "At Hypothesis, we're proud to offer a comprehensive kit for creator evaluation using 100+ data points. We provide the ultimate tool for your marketing arsenal. This is made even more convenient with our self-serve mode, empowering brands to initiate impactful influencer campaigns independently."

Hypothesis streamlines data-driven influencer marketing globally, after recognising a critical disconnect between creator technology and services. Hypothesis was created with an inherent potential to serve a global audience, by empowering brands and agencies to transcend geographical limitations and unite discovery, outreach, and analytics in a single, user-friendly platform. This will accelerate the growth of the creator economy, creating opportunities for creators and brands.

Gunjan Arya, CEO of OML Entertainment, said, "We will be closely monitoring the milestones of Hypothesis to infiltrate the markets at the rate of 5–10% in the first year. We will also keep an eye on the acquisition rate, which is aimed to rise by 15–20%. Besides, we seek to derive over 35% of revenue from our global expansion efforts."

With Hypothesis, OML is strategizing to expand into markets like Australia, the Asia–Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, due to the region's influencer marketing industry, which stands at 33.4% CAGR. Regions like the USA and the MENA have emerged as key players that are driven by advanced technologies and demand for data analytics.

Leveraging OML's successful presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe, Hypothesis is set for a smooth rollout. OML's established network, combined with their in-house expertise, will provide a strong foundation for this endeavor.

