Orion Innovation Named in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments 2023 for Digital Interactive Experience Services in North America and Europe

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced it was named in two of Everest Group's prestigious PEAK Matrix® Assessments for 2023. Orion is recognized as an Aspirant in the Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for North America and Europe .

The Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services recognition highlights Orion's excellence in delivering engaging and innovative digital experiences in the North American and European markets. The report emphasizes Orion's strengths in using advanced technologies like generative AI, the metaverse, and blockchain to enhance customer interactions and drive business growth. Orion's Experience Design services help businesses transform their digital experiences, improve business outcomes, and cultivate a positive brand image through user-centric design and engaging interactions.

"This dual recognition from Everest Group highlights the critical role Orion plays in helping global companies deliver impactful and personalized digital experiences to their customers and employees," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "Being named to both PEAK Matrix® Assessments demonstrates our commitment to being an experience design led transformation partner for enterprises worldwide."

"Orion Innovation has emerged as an Aspirant in Everest Group's Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 – North America due to its strong positioning in the US market propelled by its focused solution-led narrative; its investments in emerging technologies and a robust talent development strategy to complement its offerings," said Nisha Krishan, Practice Director at Everest Group. "In Europe, Orion has a strategic emerging presence in the UKI, DACH, and Benelux regions driven by strong industry-specific partnerships and consistent investments in talent development for building differentiated technical expertise."

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global service markets. The Everest Group uses a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of tech and tech service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

