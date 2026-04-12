Over 100,000 Qualifier Participants Across 100 Nations and Territories to Compete in 16 Titles for a Place at the Inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026

Hundreds of qualifiers around the world open opportunities for National Representation on a global stage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) today confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2–29, 2026. More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory at the global stage.

Esports Nations Cup

The ENC 2026 edition will feature 16 game titles, reflecting the diversity of the global esports: Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG MOBILE, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and VALORANT.

"The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn't built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint," said Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at the Esports Foundation. "No single game can do that - different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open. The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we're creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world."

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organize their teams, develop talent pathways and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a structured framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The ENC is backed by a $45 million funding commitment, including a $20 million prize pool paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. With equal pay per player and coach for the same finishing position, first place awards $50,000 per player, with $30,000 for second place and $15,000 for third place, ensuring a consistent and transparent prize structure across the competition.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com , and follow ENC on X , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube , and follow the Esports Foundation on LinkedIn .

Event Organization & National Team Selection Notice Regarding EA Games (Apex Legends & EA SPORTS FC): The Esports Nations Cup Finals (ENC) are organized and conducted exclusively by the Esports Foundation. For the avoidance of doubt, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is not the organizer of these events and bears no responsibility for their execution.

Furthermore, the selection of teams representing their respective countries/territories and participating in ENC events utilizing EA titles is determined through dedicated qualifiers held by EA or through direct invitations, and is not associated with ENC National Team Partners.

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports Foundation (EF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with game partners, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

About Esports Foundation

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

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