PayerMax Recognized as "Best Payment Service Provider" by MEA Finance

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayerMax, a leading global provider of payment solutions, has been named Best Payments Solutions Provider of 2024 by MEA Finance magazine at an award ceremony hosted on November 12 in Dubai. The award is a testament of PayerMax's success in providing exceptional financial technology services to clients in the Middle East and Africa, as well as its leadership position in payment solutions.

The annual MEA Finance Industry Awards recognizes the financial institutions, technology solutions providers, fintech companies, service providers and individuals for exceptional achievements, groundbreaking services and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services.

"We're very honored to receive the award. It not only recognizes the success of our innovative technologies and regional strategies, but also it is the perfect testimonial of how our team thrives to create superior values for our clients, and we look forward to more cooperation with more partners," said Wang Hu, co-founder of PayerMax. "Looking ahead, PayerMax remains committed to further strengthening our presence and deepening our efforts in the Middle Eastern market. We will continue to empower more businesses and enhance the digital payment ecosystem across regions, driving value and growth for clients around the world."

In 2024, PayerMax achieved major milestones in the Middle East market. In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, PayerMax became the first Asian fintech company to establish a regional headquarters in Riyadh and obtained the Payment Technical Service Provider (PTSP) certification from Saudi Payments on behalf of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in September. This certification allows PayerMax to operate seamlessly within Saudi Arabia's financial ecosystem, providing merchants across the country with secure, flexible, and efficient payment solutions. The company has also formed partnerships with leading banks such as SAB and Emirates NBD, advancing the digital twin ecosystem while supporting financial inclusion, economic diversification, and an enhanced user experience through digital payments in the region. Furthermore, as the first Asian fintech company to secure the UAE's payment license, PayerMax is strengthening its presence and expanding operations across the Middle East.

Beyond the Middle East, PayerMax's achievements in 2024 were globally recognized. In May, PayerMax was awarded the 2024 "Best Payments and Collections Solution" award from The Asset in the prestigious "The Asset Triple A Awards." With an impressive 95% coverage of mainstream payment methods in emerging markets, PayerMax continues to build on its vision of providing innovative payment solutions worldwide.

PayerMax is committed to providing businesses with one-stop local payment solutions to meet their diverse payment needs. Its extensive network supports a wide range of over 600 payment methods, more than 70 transaction currencies, and over 20 local languages, catering to diverse global user payment preferences. With a vision to drive merchant success on a global scale, PayerMax offers an array of value-added services, including risk management, foreign exchange management, payment marketing (webshop), and finance & tax services, constructing a comprehensive environment for merchants to excel in a competitive global marketplace and handle the intricacies of globalization with ease.

Looking ahead, PayerMax is committed to staying at the forefront of the evolving digital payment landscape. The company will continue to invest in technological innovation and service enhancements to deliver increased value and opportunities to its customers. By doing so, PayerMax aims to empower global business expansion and facilitate the transition to a cashless society. For more information, please visit https://www.payermax.com/.

