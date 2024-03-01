Pepsi ® takes over iconic global locations to unleash its new look as it rolls out first visual identity change in 14 years across 120 countries worldwide

In London, a Pepsi digital installation appeared beside The O2 arena in the east of the city, appropriate to the brand's long and storied support of international music acts. The view from the nearby cable cars saw an inflatable Pepsi can rise from the water, shortly followed by a light show of drones forming a pulsating dynamic composition in the sky.

A hot air assembly, forming a giant Pepsi logo, took over skylines in Warsaw, Poland and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, each comprised of over 70 balloons.

Elsewhere worldwide, Pepsi put on vast shows in AlUla in Saudi Arabia, on the Nile in Egypt and Ain Dubai, each harnessing innovative technology - giving consumers cutting-edge experiences to discover. Meanwhile, the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan saw a giant Pepsi can land mid-game, to the audible delight of the onlooking crowd.

The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi's past whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi. The updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme, whilst the signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola – moving in time to the beat of the music, the roar of the crowd, the heartbeat of culture. The logo was first unveiled in the US and is now launching in over 120 countries worldwide through various consumer touchpoints - spanning digital, experiential and retail.

Today's international takeover marks the first step in Pepsi's new, bold era across design, storytelling, and partnerships. Pepsi will continue to drive culture forward in 2024 by delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, all deeply connected to fan passions and desire to live "Thirsty for More", the brand's philosophy, which champions anyone who challenges conventions in pursuit of enjoyment, whilst celebrating people's thirst for the unexpected and eagerness to discover, experience and do more.

Eric Melis, VP, Global Brand Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo, said: "We wanted to show how Pepsi, through this visual identity change, brings to life its brand platform "Thirsty for More", which is the attitude and mindset our target audience has of always trying new things and living new experiences. What better way to showcase the brand's transformation than through these iconic installations. We've always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first. Our new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern, and iconic. Our fans can expect the same great taste they've come to love with even more of the immersive and entertaining experiences we're known for across music, sport and culture.

"People worldwide were asked to draw the Pepsi logo as part of the design process and the majority included the Pepsi name as part of our globe – remarkable given that the name and the globe have been separated for the past fourteen years. When we reviewed our new look, we responded to that deep love of our history and tapped into that nostalgia with a firmly modern twist."

"We have an exciting 2024 ahead of us with our next stop bringing awe-inspiring entertainment to the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in June in Wembley AND MORE."

Pepsi continues to move at the speed of culture, delivering on what people are thirsty for – innovative products and iconic collaborations. In 2024, fans globally can expect to see more from Pepsi's existing partnerships with ambassadors, including Baby Monster (Asia–Pacific), Uraz Kaygilaroglu (Turkey), G.E.M., Dylan Wang and Leo Wu (China).

As a champion of those who like to step out of their comfort zone and enjoy more of what they really like, Pepsi fans across the globe are urged to keep their eyes peeled for more unforgettable experiences that will land later this year.

