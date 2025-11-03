Phoenix Contact Trading LLC to Showcase Smart Manufacturing Innovations at Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Contact is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Industrial Transformation Exhibition, powered by Hannover Messe, taking place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. This premier event brings together global leaders in industrial automation, electrification, and digitalization to shape the future of smart manufacturing.

Phoenix Contact to Showcase Smart Manufacturing Innovations at Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025

At Hall 1, Stand 1-349, Phoenix Contact will present its latest innovations designed to empower industries across the Kingdom. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore live demonstrations, engage with technical experts, and discover how Phoenix Contact's solutions support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its industrial transformation.

"Our presence at this exhibition reflects our long-term commitment to the region," said Fahad Alotaibi, Managing Director at Phoenix Contact Trading LLC. "From modular terminal blocks to open control systems and Ethernet-based automation, our portfolio is tailored to meet the evolving needs of installers, operators, and developers in Saudi Arabia."

Phoenix Contact's participation is further strengthened by the recent establishment of Phoenix Contact Trading LLC in Riyadh, a strategic move to deepen local engagement and deliver customized solutions for infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation and connectivity solutions, has established Phoenix Contact Trading LLC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a pivotal step in its strategic expansion across the Middle East. Founded in 2024, the new entity reinforces Phoenix Contact's commitment to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its broader economic and industrial transformation.

Event Details

Location: Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center

Dates: 1–3 December 2025

Opening Ceremony: December 1, 2025: 04:00 p.m. - 09:30 p.m. (Subject to change)

Show Opening Hours: December 02 - 03: 01:00 p.m. - 09.30 p.m. (Subject to change)

Stand: Hall 1, Stand 1-349

For more information and to register, visit Phoenix Contact Saudi Arabia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806951/Smart_Manufacturing_Innovations.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280983/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg