Pixis, a Leading Codeless AI Infrastructure Company for Marketing, Secures Funding of $85 million in Series C1 Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixis , a leading codeless AI infrastructure company focused on enabling brands to enhance performance marketing, has raised $85 million in its series C1 funding round. The round was led by Touring Capital and brings the company's capital raised to $209 million. The new and existing investors who participated in the funding round include Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding will be used to deepen Pixis' AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships.

Pixis co-founders, from left, Shubham A. Mishra, Vrushali Prasade and Hari Valiyath

Pixis develops accessible AI technology for growth marketing and has a rich product suite that includes targeting, in-flight performance optimization and generative AI capabilities. Since launch, Pixis has demonstrated a tremendous growth trajectory, with its platform leveraged by more than 200 global brands including names like DHL, Carsome, JOE & THE JUICE, Kavak, HDFC Bank, to name a few.

Nagraj Kashyap, co-founder and General Partner at Touring Capital said, "We passionately believe in the power of generative AI to transform enterprise software use cases. We see Pixis as a pioneer in this category and have been thoroughly impressed by the platform's powerful technical capabilities translating into rapid customer adoption. We are excited to partner with Pixis, having had a years-long relationship with the team."

Creative Studio

Pixis recently launched its creative studio , with breakthrough AI capabilities that enable brands to instantly generate photorealistic creative assets – both 3D images and videos – through simple text prompts. The creative studio is deeply integrated into Pixis' marketing campaign optimization capabilities, embedding contextual campaign data into the creative asset generation process.

Expansion and Roadmap

"This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixis as we welcome Touring Capital as investors; the Touring team have been important thought partners over the years and we are delighted to announce our new partnership. With this capital raised, we will continue to concentrate on strategic channel partnerships with renewed vigour, and invest heavily in our R&D efforts," said Shubham A. Mishra, co-founder and CEO, Pixis.

This year also saw a significant expansion of Pixis' AI infrastructure with the company having achieved its goal of building 200 AI models. Along with having successfully beta-tested their generative AI-powered creative studio, they have also released products for cross-platform growth marketing that are proving to be game-changers in the market. Additionally, the company has also begun live deployments of its AI-powered solutions for B2B companies.

About Pixis

Pixis is a no-code AI platform helping brands scale all aspects of their marketing and augment their decision-making in a world of infinitely complex consumer behaviour. The company's codeless AI infrastructure delivers over 200+ proprietary AI models that provide marketers with robust plug-and-play AI products – from campaign optimization to creative asset generation – without having to write a single line of code.

About Touring Capital

Founded in 2023, Touring Capital is a VC firm focused on investing in the next generation of early growth stage, AI-driven SaaS companies around the world. Its founders, Nagraj Kashyap, Priya Saiprasad, and Samir Kumar, have over a decade of experience working together at leading investment firms and a proven track record of venture capital investing across the global technology startup ecosystem. The Touring Capital team is committed to investing in companies that are leveraging AI to fuel major productivity gains for workers across all lines of business and sectors. Visit https://touringcapital.com to learn more.

