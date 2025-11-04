Policybazaar expands global footprint with tech-led reinsurance entry into Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, and UAE

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Policybazaar.com, one of India's largest insurance platforms, has announced the launch of its reinsurance operations in Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE. With this move, Policybazaar becomes one of the first India-based intermediaries to introduce a technology-driven reinsurance model across Asia and the Middle East, regions that are rapidly growing yet continue to face efficiency and capacity gaps.

Tarun Mathur, Cofounder and CBO, Corporate Insurance & Reinsurance, Policybazaar

Built on a digital-first foundation, Policybazaar's reinsurance platform combines data analytics, actuarial insights, and over a decade of distribution expertise to deliver faster, more transparent, and data-backed facultative and treaty placements. The platform supports insurers across property, marine, liability, cyber, and climate-linked risks, bringing sharper underwriting discipline and speed to portfolios that have traditionally been underserved.

Tarun Mathur, Cofounder and CBO, Corporate Insurance & Reinsurance, Policybazaar, said: "Reinsurance has long been driven by legacy networks rather than innovation. But insurers today face a different reality—climate volatility, systemic cyber threats, and economic uncertainty all at once. They need partners who bring clarity, speed, and data-led decisioning, not just capacity.

At Policybazaar, we've built our reinsurance platform to meet that need. It reduces friction, improves transparency, and empowers insurers to make faster, more informed decisions. Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE are dynamic markets that value innovation and efficiency. This is more than an expansion—it's the beginning of a pan-Asian, tech-powered reinsurance network."

Rising Regional Opportunity

Sri Lanka: Industry GWP reached LKR 280.1 billion in 2023, up 40% since 2019, with specialist lines like cyber insurance still nascent—indicating strong demand for modern reinsurance capacity.

Oman: Insurers reported OMR 609 million in revenues in 2024 (+8% YoY), with Oman Re's GWP up 21%. The rollout of Dhamani, the mandatory health insurance scheme, is set to drive further growth.

Qatar: The market is diversifying beyond energy into health and specialty risks, with QIC's H1 2025 GWP up 17% to QAR 5.7 billion. Regulatory reforms by the Qatar Central Bank are fostering a digital, efficiency-focused reinsurance environment.

UAE: One of the most dynamic hubs in the Middle East, with AED 64.8 billion in GWP in 2024 (+21% YoY). The DIFC alone generated USD 3.5 billion in (re)insurance premiums, underscoring demand for digital risk platforms.

With this strategic expansion, Policybazaar reinforces its ambition to blend Indian insurtech expertise with global reinsurance ecosystems, empowering insurers across Asia and the Middle East to navigate complex risks with clarity, transparency, and speed.

