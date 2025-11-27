Popping Candy Earns Halal Certification: Baida's Strategic Expansion into the Middle East Market

CHAOZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Baida — a globally leading Chinese manufacturer and solutions provider of popping candy — officially announced that its full range of popping candy products has been officially Halal-certified. This significant milestone represents a critical step in the company's strategic expansion into the Middle Eastern market. Going forward, Baida will uphold its three-pronged development strategy of "Deep Localization, Cultural Integration, and Co-Creation," driving growth through three core business pillars: OEM/ODM manufacturing partnerships, raw material supply chain integration, and proprietary brand development—delivering fresh market opportunities and sustainable commercial value to partners across the Middle East.

As a global leader in the popping candy industry, Baida currently serves over 100 countries and regions worldwide. The company operates a state-of-the-art production facility compliant with international GMP standards and maintains a robust quality management system. Its 28,000-square-meter manufacturing base in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, is equipped with nine fully automated production lines and twenty high-speed packaging lines, enabling an annual production capacity of up to 10,000 metric tons to ensure consistent and reliable supply. The company has not only obtained multiple international food safety certifications including ISO 22000, BRC, and IFS, but has also successfully acquired Halal certificate from Shaanxi International Halal Certification Center.

Baida's proprietary third-generation popping candy technology exemplifies its exceptional product innovation capabilities. This breakthrough enables the product to maintain outstanding stability even in high-temperature environments up to 52°C. Its unique micro-gas cavity structure not only delivers a long-lasting, intense popping sensation but also creates a delightful and surprising experience for consumers. This technological advancement ensures excellent performance under Middle Eastern climatic conditions, providing a solid technical foundation for regional market expansion.

Baida is actively pursuing long-term strategic collaborations with local Middle Eastern food brands and distributors through OEM/ODM models. Leveraging its mature production infrastructure and strong R&D capabilities, Baida offers end-to-end solutions—from formula development and flavor customization to packaging design. To meet the unique demands of the Middle Eastern market, the company has already launched a series of themed gift products, including Ramadan gift boxes, Eid al-Fitr children's collections, and wedding-themed candy assortments. In terms of flavor innovation, Baida is prioritizing regionally beloved tastes such as date, rose, pomegranate, and mint, while artfully blending them with globally popular flavors like cola, blueberry, and grape—achieving a perfect fusion of traditional culture with modern tastes.

Notably, Baida has also implemented a robust market feedback system. By analyzing sales data and consumer insights, the company provides partners with in-depth cultural insights and innovative solutions to help them effectively respond to evolving market trends. As demand for novel beverages and desserts continues to rise among the Middle East's young consumers, Baida popping candy is strategically positioning itself as a key ingredient integrated into the region's rapidly growing foodservice and dessert supply chains.

Ivan, Head of Baida's Overseas Markets, stated: "The unique bursting sensation of popping candy is poised to become the next-generation experiential ingredient—following in the footsteps of boba pearls and bursting boba." He added that Baida plans to supply specialized fine-grain popping candy ingredients and complete application solutions to milk tea shops, cafés, ice cream parlors, and bakeries across the Middle East. From menu ideation to marketing support, Baida aims to fully empower F&B clients and jointly drive innovation in the local culinary landscape.

Meanwhile, in proprietary brand development, Baida will use "Baida Popping" as its flagship brand to build a culturally resonant local brand identity. Centered around the core values of "Fun, Sharing, Family, Celebration, and Children's Smiles," the brand aspires to position popping candy as both "a joyful symbol of family togetherness" and "a sweet emblem of festive sharing." To this end, Baida will introduce a visual identity tailored to Arab culture and revamp its existing IP character "BoomBoom Head" with a Middle East–inspired design—incorporating local attire and color palettes—to transform it into a beloved local companion for children. The company plans to launch its Baida Popping branded products first in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, rolling them out through strategic partnerships with major airports and leading retail chains.

"We're not just committed to delivering high-quality products—we aim to truly integrate into the daily lives of local consumers," emphasized Ivan. The company will continue advancing its cultural integration strategy, preserving the core essence of its products while thoughtfully weaving in regional cultural elements to craft a distinctive, locally inspired brand image.

With Halal certification secured and its three-pronged strategy fully underway, Baida's future in the Middle East looks exceptionally promising. Through superior product quality, cutting-edge R&D, and deep cultural understanding, Baida is set to deliver unprecedented taste experiences to Middle Eastern consumers while creating lasting value for local partners. The company's long-term vision is to become an active participant and catalyst in shaping the region's innovative confectionery culture.

By continuously driving product innovation and cultural integration, Baida hopes to position popping candy as a bridge connecting diverse cultures—making it an indispensable source of joy in Middle Eastern family gatherings, children's entertainment, and festive celebrations. This strategic vision reflects Baida's enduring commitment to the Middle East market and its firm resolve to co-create a vibrant, shared future with local partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832664/1.jpg