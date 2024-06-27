POWERCHINA Drives International Cooperation through Sustainable Development in the Middle East with Its Full-Industry Chain Resource Integration Capabilities

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA " or "the Company") continues its international drive in the spirit of the10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held on May 30, 2024, in Beijing, to promote closer cooperation between China and Arab countries. The Forum serves as the primary multilateral coordination mechanism between China and the Arab states.

POWERCHINA Launches Public Welfare Initiative to Protect Marine Ecosystems in the UAE

POWERCHINA's international influence has been further enhanced through multiple projects that have contributed Chinese knowledge and experience to local economic and social development in the region. The Company has adapted well to high-end market rules with its mature full-industry chain resource integration, expanding the concept of green development in the Middle East with the construction of modern low-carbon cities. This effort significantly supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, a transformative blueprint to unlock the potential of its people and create a diversified, innovative, and world-leading nation.

POWERCHINA has created a unique core competitiveness through rich and comprehensive international project performance experiences in the Middle East market. Key capabilities have been highlighted in multiple projects that include expediting seawater desalination capacity, installing green gas turbines with a combustion efficiency of up to 63%, and multiple innovative new energy photovoltaic technology projects. The Company's teams are often composed of local recruits that bolster the transfer of technology and raise the region's economic and social standing with EPCO full-industry chain resource integration capabilities.

POWERCHINA prioritizes the promotion of local talent management and marine ecosystem protection

On the recent World Ocean Day, June 8, POWERCHINA joined hands with experts from the Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG) and other partners to assist in cleaning up hazardous waste from wetlands. One such wetland is the Jebel Ali Wetland Sanctuary, next to the POWERCHINA-constructed Hassyan Desalination Project in Dubai, which, upon completion, will produce over 800,000 cubic meters of water daily, helping to meet the water needs of people in the UAE.

POWERCHINA embraces localized development, respects local religious beliefs, enhances cultural exchanges, and fulfills social responsibilities to boost local economic growth and improve livelihoods. During construction, POWERCHINA prioritizes hiring local employees and providing professional skills training that significantly enhances their employability. Additionally, POWERCHINA conducts thorough research on local subcontracting and procurement, collaborates with experienced local subcontractors, maximizes local resource use, and increases local procurement to further stimulate the local economy.

Among several key POWERCHINA projects in the region, the Saudi Red Sea complex stands out as a zero-carbon, integrated smart energy initiative. It is the world's first large-scale commercial project integrating multiple complementary energy systems. POWERCHINA focuses on clean energy and environmental protection, building photovoltaic power stations and biomass diesel engines for 100% green, pollution-free energy.

POWERCHINA commits to sustainable development, taking responsibility for ecological environmental protection. Through projects and tech dissemination, POWERCHINA offers cutting-edge green energy solutions, facilitating local energy transition and sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449543/POWERCHINA_Launches_Public_Welfare_Initiative_to_Protect_Marine_Ecosystems_in_the_UAE.jpg