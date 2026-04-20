Precision Proteomics Leader Alamar Biosciences Lists on NASDAQ

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a global leader in precision proteomics, successfully listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on April 17th, 2026, Beijing Time. Alamar (NASDAQ:ALMR) issued shares at a price of $17 per share and opened at $22.6 per share with a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion.

Qiming Venture Partners led Alamar's Series A financing in 2020 and continued to fund the company's development in the following Series B and Series C rounds. Before the company's IPO, Qiming Venture Partners held approximately 19.2% stake in Alamar and was one of its most important institutional investors.

Founded in 2018, Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company dedicated to developing and commercializing proteomics technologies and establishing the gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Alamar's self-developed NULISA™ technology breaks through the design limitations of existing proteomics tools, delivering ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplex protein detection, broad dynamic range and seamless automation to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations, filling a critical gap previously uncovered by other protein detection methods.

In addition, the company's self-developed ARGO™ HT fully automated, high-throughput system enables a "sample-to-answer" automated workflow, driving rapid growth in product market penetration. As of the end of 2025, the ARGO™ HT system had accumulated an installed base of over 100 instruments, serving more than 300 customers across 25 countries. Since the commercialization of its platform, the number of scientific articles published based on its technologies and products has exceeded 100.

"Congratulations to Alamar on its successful listing. We firmly believe that ultra-high-sensitivity proteomics will innovatively transform the future of early disease screening and precision diagnostics." said William Hu, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners. "Guided by this original investment vision, we are delighted to have backed Alamar at an early stage and supported the company throughout its growth journey. We look forward to Alamar building on its world-leading proteomics platform to deliver earlier, more accurate and more accessible precision diagnostics, drive cutting-edge healthcare technologies into clinical practice to benefit the public, and create long-term value for global patients and the healthcare system."

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.