DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puck, the beloved cheese brand, announced today the launch of its very first limited-time flavour jar: Zaatar Cream Cheese. The newly designed, limited edition jars are now available on shelves at select retailers in KSA, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon. Earlier this month, Puck announced a pre-launch competition where 50 lucky winners in the UAE and KSA were able to get their hands on the jars weeks before the public.

This launch of its latest mouthwatering innovation marks the brand's first limited edition cream cheese release.

Puck Introduces Its New Limited-Time Edition Zaatar Cream Cheese

Katrina Davison, Regional Marketing Manager, at Arla Foods, said: "We're thrilled to introduce our latest delicious innovation: Puck Zaatar Cream Cheese, which represents a fusion of tradition and innovation. In our pursuit of the ideal match for the rich creaminess of cheese, we turned to the region's beloved ingredient, zaatar. Our aim is to provide convenience and to add something fresh and exciting to the breakfast table. With Puck cream cheese being a staple in households across the region, the introduction of this limited-edition flavour underscores our commitment to providing unique and delightful creations for families everywhere."

Renowned as the number one cream cheese jars brand in both KSA and UAE, Puck continues to captivate palates with its diverse range of high-quality dairy products. Whether spread on toast, incorporated into savoury recipes, or enjoyed straight from the jar, Puck Zaatar Cream Cheese is made with 100% milk, promising to elevate mealtimes with its irresistible blend of flavours.

Crafted to delight taste buds, Puck Zaatar Cream Cheese is presented in a new modern 450g jar and will only be available until stocks last. People of all ages are encouraged to act swiftly to savour this treat, as once the stocks run out, it's gone for good!

The Zaatar Cream Cheese is available at Panda in Saudi Arabia, and selected retailers in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

About Puck

Puck® is a brand that offers a wide range of dairy products across the Middle East. A perennial favourite in the region for its cream cheese, Puck has established itself as a passionate supporter of mums – the everyday chefs who work wonders in the kitchen to serve delicious meals 3 times a day, 365 days a year. In addition to its trusted and natural product range, which also includes mozzarella, labneh, and several creams, Puck celebrates mums through various initiatives, giving them a public platform to highlight their unique talents.

For more information about Puck, visit https://www.puckarabia.com/en/

About Arla

Arla Foods is a dairy cooperative, annually collecting ~14 bn kg of milk from our farmer owners making Arla the world's 6th largest dairy company. Our global brands include Arla®, Lurpak® and Puck®. It is our vision to create the future of dairy, to bring healthy and sustainable dairy products to people across the world and to lead the transition towards sustainable dairy farming and production.

Link to company website: https://www.arla.com/sustainability/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2456009/Puck_Zaatar_Cream_Cheese.jpg