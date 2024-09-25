Puravankara announces 'Purva NRI Home Fest' in Dubai - A premier event for NRIs seeking luxury homes in India

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puravankara Limited, one of India's leading real estate companies, has announced the 'Purva NRI Home Fest,' a special event designed to showcase its projects to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place at the Shangri-La Dubai, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, 28th September, and Sunday, 29th September 2024.

The Purva NRI Home Fest presents an opportunity for NRIs to explore over 4,000 homes across 20+ prestigious projects in five major Indian cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. This event will showcase an array of luxury apartments, world-class villas, and villa plots, providing potential buyers with diverse property options to suit their investment needs.

Purva's NRI Home Fest will showcase a comprehensive range of property options. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to explore a diverse portfolio that includes 1-5 BHK apartments, penthouses, villas and villa plots, with sizes ranging from approximately 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft.

Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara Limited, said, "Post Covid, there is a definite interest among NRIs in purchasing a property back home that they can return to. This is evident in the numbers as money flowing into NRIs' deposits rose by 84.4 per cent from $6.40 billion to $11.8 billion between April 2023 and February 2024. The Purva NRI Home Fest is a chance for them to experience our 'YOU' Philosophy, which puts the customer at the heart of everything we do. We will ensure that every NRI home buyer feels confident and supported in their journey towards owning a home in India."

From premium luxury apartments like Purva Windermere (Chennai), Purva Clermont (Mumbai) and Purva Park Hill (Bengaluru) to the innovative Worldhome Collection projects such as Purva Somerset House (Chennai) and Purva Orient Grand (Bengaluru), there is something to match every taste and preference. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the Presidential Villas at the Purva Sound of Water in Bengaluru provide an unmatched living experience. Additionally, villa plots in projects such as Vanam, Raagam, and Soukhyam under the Purva Land brand offer ideal opportunities for buyers looking to build custom homes.

To ensure a smooth transition from purchase to occupancy, Puravankara offers comprehensive post-sales support. This includes assistance with loan facilitation, ensuring buyers can access financing options easily. Through Purva Streaks, buyers can also avail of customised interior design services, allowing them to tailor their new homes to their specifications. Additionally, the company provides CRM support to manage agreements and documentation. This holistic support system reaffirms Puravankara's commitment to delivering a stress-free experience for NRIs investing in India.

Puravankara has also curated exclusive offers for this event to enhance the purchasing experience. Buyers who book during the event can take advantage of vouchers by Purva Streaks, the interior design arm of the company, ranging between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs.

For more information, visit www.puravankara.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514104/Purva_NRI_Home_Fest.jpg