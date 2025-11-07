Purpose Brands Announces Expansion of Anytime Fitness into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Welcomes Experienced Franchise Ownership Group ABFit as Master Franchisee

Deal expands global footprint of Anytime Fitness franchise fitness clubs and reflects its ambitions across Middle East; aligns with Saudi Vision: 2030 programs for health, wellbeing of all people across KSA; first club to open in Riyadh by spring 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands LLC is pleased to announce that Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness club and personalized coaching experience brand, has announced its latest master franchise agreement with ABFit, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The announcement arrives as the Kingdom continues to pursue its Saudi Vision 2030 for improving the quality of life and promoting the health of all its citizens and residents.

"We are thrilled to bring the Anytime Fitness brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Raed Alarabi Alharthi, investor partner and general manager, ABFit. "Health and fitness are key components of The Saudi Vision 2030 goals, and we are proud to make this investment and expand access to fitness services across the Kingdom."

The first Anytime Fitness club will open in spring 2026, followed by the opening of at least 60 clubs over the next six years with both women's and men's branches in various cities across Saudi Arabia.

"There has never been a better time than now to welcome the Anytime Fitness brand to the Kingdom," said Asem Abu Eisheh, CEO, Anytime Fitness Saudi Arabia. "The Ministry of Health offers numerous nutrition and physical activity initiatives to support healthy lifestyles; the Ministry of Sports works to increase the percentage of individuals who engage in regular physical activity; and the Ministry of Investment encourages investments in the fitness sector, creating an attractive environment that supports sustainable growth. Working together with these initiatives and continuous efforts from government entities, we look forward to growing a thriving base of Anytime Fitness clubs that help all people across the Kingdom live stronger, healthier and longer lives."

With the addition of KSA, Anytime Fitness clubs offering personalized coaching, nutrition and recovery services will now operate in 49 countries and territories around the world, a key benefit for the 5 million Anytime Fitness members worldwide.

"As we move with intention to expand the ways Anytime Fitness helps people with their personal health and wellness journeys, this agreement with ABFit and the vote of confidence from the Kingdom is something we deeply respect," said Stacy Anderson, global president, Anytime Fitness. "We strongly believe in the double-digit growth forecasts for the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy* over the next decade, and investments like those being made by the Kingdom are crucial to help ensure we evolve health and wellness in ways that are more accessible for people and communities worldwide."

The deal additionally expands the Purpose Brands presence in Saudi Arabia, with the Anytime Fitness brand joining Orangetheory Fitness, which also operates in the Kingdom.

"We are pleased to welcome ABFit as the master franchisor bringing the Anytime Fitness brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president, international, Purpose Brands. "Together with our broader fitness portfolio presence, we look forward to watching Anytime Fitness contribute in meaningful ways to the overall health and wellbeing of all its people."

*Source: Global Wellness Institute data

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,600 clubs on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized health and wellness training, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it, all at a great value. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit https://anytimefitness.com.

About Purpose Brands, LLC

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.8 billion in revenue, operating across 49 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

