Purpose Brands Announces Grand Opening of First Anytime Fitness Club in Dubai, Coinciding with Dubai Fitness Challenge Wellness Campaign

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn. and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands LLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of the first Anytime Fitness club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Franchising rights for the Anytime Fitness brand in Dubai are held by Purple Fitness LLC, with the flagship club opening November 1 in the heart of the Arjan community, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai.

"We are thrilled to bring the Anytime Fitness brand to UAE and officially open the first club's doors in Dubai," said Faheem Essop, CEO, Purple Fitness. "Every detail, including the full suite of world-class Technogym fitness equipment and the SmartCoaching ecosystem via the AF App, has been built to meet the global standards set by this world-class fitness brand. We are here to deliver accessible, personalized coaching, nutrition and recovery services for the people of Dubai—anytime, anywhere they need them—and we have ambitious plans to open additional locations in Dubai in the near future."

As part of its commitment to excellence, Anytime Fitness has partnered with Technogym to fully equip its training spaces with state-of-the-art equipment and digital solutions. Recognized globally as a leader in innovation, Technogym features Italian design equipment and a unique ecosystem of connected smart equipment, apps and premium training content.

"On behalf of the entire Technogym team we are really proud of our partnership with Anytime Fitness, that is not only contributing to elevate the level of innovation in the industry but also shares with us the social mission of promoting wellness as an opportunity to create a better world based on people's health," said Nerio Alessandri, founder and CEO, Technogym. "This partnership means a lot to us as Anytime Fitness offers its members unique and personalized experiences for fitness, sport and health."

The Dubai club opening also coincides with Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC, also known as Dubai 30x30), a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge encourages Dubai residents to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. The new Anytime Fitness club in the Arjan District, a DFC App Partner for Dubai 30x30, is offering free 3-day gym passes throughout the month of November, through the Anytime Fitness App, along with exclusive training program offers.

"We applaud initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles, and we are so pleased that the Anytime Fitness brand is arriving in UAE at this moment for the people of Dubai," said Stacy Anderson, global president, Anytime Fitness. "We're fortunate both to have a solid footprint and a world-class franchise services model that helps our Anytime Fitness clubs engage millions of wellness consumers around the globe, and our relentless focus on member outcomes means that we are uniquely positioned to help people live longer, healthier lives. Together with our partner in Anytime Fitness Dubai, we're here to make accessible fitness, health and wellness services a reality for people across Dubai."

With the addition of the UAE, Anytime Fitness clubs now operate in 49 countries and territories around the world, with access to all locations a key benefit for the 5 million Anytime Fitness members worldwide. The UAE also marks expansion of the brand across the Middle East, joining Qatar and Kuwait, with additional countries to be announced.

"We're thrilled to see the expansion of our world-class fitness brand into the UAE," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president, international, Purpose Brands. "We are focused on nonstop growth for Anytime Fitness, capturing a greater share of the fast-growing global wellness economy and helping more people than ever with access to personalized health and wellness services. We look forward to watching Purple Fitness and Anytime Fitness together contribute in meaningful ways to the overall wellbeing of people and communities in Dubai."

Technogym is a world leading brand in smart equipment and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 70 million people train with Technogym in 100,000 wellness centers and 500,000 private homes worldwide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last nine Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,600 clubs on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized health and wellness training, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it, all at a great value. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit https://anytimefitness.com.

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.8 billion in revenue, operating across 49 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

