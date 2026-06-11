Qatar's General Authority of Endowments Partners with Global Islamic Fintech Wahed to Develop AI-Powered Shariah Equity Analysis Platform

Bringing together Wahed's global expertise in Islamic fintech and asset management with Awqaf's Shariah and investment expertise in endowment oversight, the initiative is designed to build a smarter, more efficient approach to screening and analysing equities listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) for Shariah compliance.

The project supports Awqaf's efforts to leverage cutting-edge technologies and digital innovation in line with the Ministry's Strategic Plan (2025-2030), which focuses on digital transformation, artificial intelligence technologies, institutional innovation, performance efficiency and sustainability. It also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's broader transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

The platform will combine AI-driven equity screening, natural language processing (NLP), financial indicator and ratio analysis, and a bilingual Arabic-English interface to support Awqaf's internal investment assessment processes. Features under development include dividend screening, historical Shariah compliance tracking, risk-based analysis and an AI-assisted Shariah screening support chatbot for internal use.

By combining financial data analysis, compliance monitoring and intelligent screening capabilities, the platform is expected to enhance the speed, consistency and scalability of investment analysis, strengthen governance and transparency in endowment investment management, and provide institutional-grade insights to support decision-making on robust Shariah and financial foundations.

During the signing ceremony, Mohammed Abdullah Al Harmi, Director of the Investment Department at the General Directorate of Endowments, described the project as a crucial step in advancing endowment work. "This initiative ushers in a new era of endowment operations that combines Sharia authenticity with technological innovation," he said.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to putting technology in service of Islamic finance principles," said Khalid Al Jassim, Executive Chairman of Wahed MENA. "By working with Awqaf, we are taking a meaningful step toward making Shariah-compliant investment intelligence more precise, accessible and scalable."

The initiative represents a significant step forward in the adoption of artificial intelligence within Islamic asset management. Upon completion, the platform will serve as a model for endowment institutions, asset managers, sovereign entities and financial organisations seeking to integrate AI into Shariah-compliant investment processes.

About Wahed

Headquartered in New York, Wahed Inc. (Wahed) is a global Islamic fintech and asset management company committed to democratising access to financial services. Licensed in nine countries, Wahed combines cutting-edge financial technology with Shariah principles to deliver innovative products that align with faith and values. With over 450,000 clients globally and more than $2 billion in assets under management and administration across its entities, Wahed serves investors across multiple continents and is pioneering a new era of ethical and faith-based investing.