Qiming Venture Partners Donates HK$3 Million to Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Aid Fund for Post-Fire Recovery

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of November 26, a major Grade 5 fire spread across multiple residential buildings in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, causing severe casualties and drawing widespread public concern. In response, on November 28, Qiming Venture Partners made a donation of HK$3 million to the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Aid Fund established by the Hong Kong SAR Government, to support affected residents and contribute to post-disaster reconstruction.

The Hong Kong SAR Government established the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court Aid Fund on November 27, with an initial allocation of HK$300 million, to coordinate social resources and fully carry out rescue and recovery support. The fund is also open to donations from the public, aiming to unite support from all walks of life to facilitate efficient aid distribution. Qiming Venture Partners responded promptly with this donation, to assist those affected while fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

Qiming Venture Partners expresses our condolences to the families impacted by the major fire, and our deepest respect to the firefighters and rescue personnel at the frontline. We are grateful for their exceptional professionalism and selfless dedication which were evident throughout the crisis. Qiming hopes that its contribution will help alleviate the challenges faced by affected residents and support their swift return to normal life. Qiming also calls on more social forces to join in the relief efforts and contribute to the rebuilding of the affected communities.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, HESAI, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Insilico Medicine, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, zai, StepFun, among many others.