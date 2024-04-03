Registration Now Open for inter airport China 2024: Navigating the Future of Airport Development

BEIJING, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inter airport China, the premier Asian exhibition for the airport infrastructure and services sector, organized by RX Greater China, is set to unfold from September 4th to 6th in Beijing. This event is tailored to foster collaboration, drive innovation, and exchange insights among global airport industry professionals and suppliers through exhibitions, networking, and concurrent forums.

Held at the Beijing CIEC (Chaoyang Venue), the event is now open for registrations, inviting participants to an expansive showcase. It aims to unite premier resources from the airport industry, encouraging partnerships and promoting sustainable development. Registration is available via the official link: https://bit.ly/iareg

The exhibition showcases industry excellence, connecting suppliers of airport infrastructure, technology, and services, fostering business cooperation and technology exchange. Notable international brands including SIEMENS, Vanderlande, ADB SAFEGATE, alongside significant Chinese domestic brands like Airsafe and CIMC, will present their latest innovations, demonstrating the strength and creativity of both international and China's own industry.

For the first time, inter airport China 2024 expands its exhibition scope to include industry topics like big data, AI, non-aeronautical revenue, airport commercial design, and professional training, reflecting our dedication to evolving industry needs.

inter airport China 2024, in partnership with key industry associations, is introducing themed forums that will bring together experts and visionaries. The 4th inter airport Exchange Forum, will focus on topics like Airport Sustainability and Airport Design and Planning. Additional forums, including the Smart Civil Aviation Forum, The Airport Security Forum, and the GSE Seminar, will offer deeper dives into specific challenges and innovations.

The return of one-on-one matchmaking service facilitates personal interactions, fostering new partnerships. Additionally, the streamlined Chinese visa application processes and visa-free policies for several countries have been leveraged to introduce the International Visitor Benefits Program, aimed at enhancing the experience for international visitors.

Chris Zang, Senior Project Director, highlights the program's importance in fostering global connections and contributing to the aviation industry's future. The event promises a variety of on-site activities, including exclusive lounges, business matching sessions, and factory tours, to enhance business prospects and showcase cutting-edge solutions.

We invite industry professionals to register for inter airport China 2024 and seize the unparalleled opportunities to engage with the future of global aviation.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.interairportchina.com/en-gb.html

For further details, contact Penny Pei at [email protected]