Renowned British Plastic Surgeon Mr. Norman Waterhouse Joining Bizrahmed, Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizrahmed, a leading cosmetic center in Dubai, is delighted to announce the joining of internationally acclaimed British plastic surgeon, Mr. Norman Waterhouse. This strategic collaboration is set to be significant, as it boots the range of cosmetic and reconstructive services available in the region.

Mr. Norman Waterhouse has been featured in the prestigious Tatler Beauty & Cosmetic Surgery Guide 2021, and this is a testament to his expertise in the field. Recognised for his remarkable work in plastic surgery, this inclusion puts Mr. Waterhouse amongst the top cosmetic surgeons globally.

Mr. Waterhouse comes to Bizrahmed with over 30 years of work experience in plastic surgery, specialising in areas such as facelift, neck lift, body lift, liposuction and other body aesthetic surgeries. He has a special technique learnt in Brazil, which is the net suturing that eliminates the need to wear post-operative garments during day time and quickens recovery.

Dr Bashar Bizrah, Founder of Bizrahmed, shares: "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Norman Waterhouse to our Bizrahmed family. He brings a wealth of experience and innovation that will undoubtedly benefit our patients and elevate our standards."

Mr. Waterhouse's past roles include being the President of both the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). These high-profile positions prove how well-respected he is in the field of plastic surgery. Moreover, his approach to patient care echoes Bizrahmed's philosophy: use innovative techniques coupled with a compassionate approach to deliver great results that look natural.

Bizrahmed is a globally renowned cosmetic centre in Dubai. They specialise in providing top hair transplants, facial body contouring and rhinoplasty in Dubai. The clinic is named after Dr Bashar Bizrah, one of the most experienced rhinoplasty and otolaryngology consultants in Britain and the Middle East. Furthermore, Bizrahmed has the finest surgeons on board, enhancing looks and treating thousands of patients.

