Rise in enquiries as families seek urgent homeschooling support amid disruption to education in Dubai, reports Tutors International

OXFORD, England, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, the world's leading provider of full-time private tutors to ultra-high-net-worth families, has reported a sharp rise in enquiries as families in Dubai and across the Gulf seek urgent support for homeschooling and disrupted schooling.

With schools forced to shift to remote learning, exam timelines under review, and many families relocating out of the region – some permanently – parents are facing difficult decisions about how to maintain both academic progress and emotional stability for their children.

Dubai, UAE

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, comments:

"Many of the families contacting us are facing immediate and difficult decisions: relocating at speed, withdrawing from schools mid-term, and stepping into full-time homeschooling with no existing structure in place."

Tutors International is already supporting a significant number of families navigating these challenges, both within the region and internationally. The organisation has extensive experience guiding families through periods of disruption, from global school closures to complex relocations, ensuring education continues without loss of momentum.

"Enquiries have increased significantly in a very short space of time from families wanting tutors to live-in or travel with them through relocations," says Caller. "Parents know from Covid times that even the best remote learning cannot fully respond to how an individual child is coping, academically or emotionally, on any given day. Full-time tutoring is the most effective way to safeguard a child's education."

While schools have adapted quickly to online provision, the limitations of remote learning are evident. Parents and students are being asked to manage structure, motivation, and daily learning, often alongside wider uncertainty. For many children, particularly those with exams approaching, maintaining momentum is proving difficult.

The families seeking support from Tutors International are urgently looking for tutors to provide full-time homeschooling. Tutors live within or near the family home, delivering a completely personalised education across all subjects and, where relevant, multiple children within the household.

It allows for continuity, flexibility, and depth, as lessons can adapt in real time and any gaps are addressed immediately. Learning also extends beyond the syllabus into broader intellectual development. It's a calmer, more focused environment, and gives families stability and peace of mind that their children's education won't suffer during this time.

"Our tutors are there on a full-time basis, not just for scheduled lessons," said Caller. "They understand how a child learns, what's changed, and what's needed next. That consistency makes a measurable difference."

With demand continuing to rise, Tutors International is advising families affected by school closures, relocation, or homeschooling transitions to act soon.

Families are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their circumstances.

About Tutors International

Tutors International [https://www.tutors-international.com] provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, ensuring students fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence.

Offering international private tuition for children of all ages at different stages in their educational journeys, Tutors International is dedicated to finding the perfect tutor to meet each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Media contact

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Summertown

Oxford

OX2 7HT

UK

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