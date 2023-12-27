Riyadh Airports Company selects Cognizant to help enhance its digital transformation

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) has appointed Cognizant to enhance the capabilities of RAC's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business processes automation capabilities. The collaboration aims to revolutionize digital capabilities in the domains of finance, human resources, procurement, and planning, ultimately enhancing the traveler experience.

As RAC plays such an important role in shaping Saudi Arabia's global image and is a key player in the country's plans for the Saudi Vision 2030, Cognizant will help to improve RAC's digital transformation by implementing cutting-edge automation and enterprise applications. This collaboration marks a significant step in RAC's quest for efficiency, excellence, and seamless consumer satisfaction.

In the initial phase, Cognizant will leverage the SAP Appian framework to establish a robust process automation for airport operations. SAP has established a global standard for enterprise ERP software; and by complementing existing SAP and Appian programs, Cognizant will assist RAC in enhancing its back-office functions to streamline operations and elevate traveler satisfaction.

Saudi Arabia anticipates welcoming over 100 million visitors by 2030, and an important aspect of RAC's strategy is the integration of smarter processes and advanced automation to reinforce its position as the busiest airport in the country.

"Establishing a strategic partnership with Cognizant is a transformative milestone for RAC," said Mr. Osama Al Fawaz, Chief of ICT at RAC. "Cognizant's expertise in automation and enterprise applications perfectly aligns with our aspirations, empowering us to extend a warm welcome to the world. Together, we are dedicated to creating an experience that benefits the airport's stakeholders, business partners and airlines, further solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global aviation destination."

Tarek Zarg El Aioun, Saudi Arabia General Manager at Cognizant, commented, "Our collaboration with RAC exemplifies Cognizant's commitment to helping raise global standards in digital engineering, airport operations, and customer experience within the aviation industry." "We are excited to contribute to RAC's vision for a technologically advanced and efficient airport management, enhancing the overall passenger and airline experience through innovative solutions."

About Riyadh Airports Company

Riyadh Airports Company was established as a part of the privatization program of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Airports is now managing and operating King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in the Saudi capital and is working on upgrading the KKIA infrastructure and expanding with new services and facilities. We in Riyadh Airports are committed to working closely with our partners and stakeholders on both local and global levels, to ensure that consumer satisfaction is exceeded by pleasant, safe, and efficient services.

Overview: Riyadh Airports Company was officially established on March 19, 2015 , through a decision of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and commenced its operations on July 1, 2016 , after it assumed responsibilities of King Khalid International Airport.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @Cognizant.

