Roar through the Golden Dunes! JETOUR Global Fan Festival Launches Soon in Liwa

WUHU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, JETOUR will debut its Global Fan Festival at the Liwa Festival, the Middle East's premier winter desert automotive event. As the Headline Partner, JETOUR will showcase its off-road capabilities, alongside enthusiasts from around the world. "GO WILD GO BEYOND," the event promises a unique mix of culture, travel, and adventure for the global off-road community and JETOUR fans.

With JETOUR's "Travel+" strategy unfolding globally, its distinctive off-road culture is reaching new frontiers. By innovating in accessible off-road tech and cultivating a growing global community, JETOUR unlocks wider horizon for enthusiasts, offering a gateway to freer, more expansive adventures.

At the festival, JETOUR will showcase its models, including the G700 and T series, with exclusive test-drive opportunities. Attendees can experience the thrill of a 100-car desert parade, enjoy the co-create music performance, and explore custom modification displays. Every activity is designed to deliver an immersive experience blend of off-road passion and "Travel+" culture. JETOUR will also debut the "G700 TOPFIRE EDITION", specially engineered for the extreme Liwa desert, underscoring JETOUR's leading off-road capabilities.

Adding to the thrill, the event will feature off-road legend and world-class rally driver Robbie Gordon. Attendees will learn directly from him, mastering off-road theory and practical skills, experiencing JETOUR's capabilities, and enjoying the authentic desert driving techniques firsthand amid the stunning dunes.

Where off-road culture, a global community, and the golden dunes of Liwa converge, an epic 2025 adventure awaits. Stay tuned as more surprises unfold from the heart of the UAE desert.