RoboPharma Acquired by Capsa Healthcare to Broaden Reach Into New Pharmacy Automation Markets

WAALWIJK, Netherlands, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboPharma announced today the company has been acquired by Capsa Healthcare, a worldwide innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, senior care settings, and retail pharmacy providers. Becoming an integral segment within Capsa Healthcare provides RoboPharma deeper resources to further develop its existing and additional new-to-market pharmacy automation solutions.

RoboPharma creates and implements high-speed prescription filling systems for community pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and digital pharmacies. The company's expertise and product range are synergistic with Capsa Healthcare and provide both organizations with new opportunities to expand further into pharmacy automation sectors. Capsa Healthcare is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA with 400+ employees and management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. For 50+ years, Capsa Healthcare has delivered a broad range including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation.

RoboPharma's management and engineering teams will remain intact to maintain continuity across its strategic focus, innovative momentum, and inventive vision. Its Netherlands facility will continue operations and will be leveraged to expand Capsa Healthcare's international reach.

Frank van der Vaart, RoboPharma CEO, commented, "In Capsa Healthcare, we gain the capability of both an experienced business leader and innovation sponsor to help take RoboPharma to the next level. We are excited get started and integrate our combined expertise as Capsa offers RoboPharma strategic support to accelerate our growth plans in Europe and the United States."

Avi Zisman, Capsa's President and CEO, added, "RoboPharma's market leading products, experienced team, and reputation make it a perfect addition to the Capsa platform. This partnership extends Capsa's pharmacy automation portfolio, enhances our engineering and support capabilities, and expands our geographic presence in Europe."

The acquisition of RoboPharma is Capsa's fifth major brand addition in 10 years, and second specifically in the pharmacy automation industry. Capsa also acquired the venerable Kirby Lester brand in 2014, and the company envisions a dynamic growth and collaboration by bringing these two industry pioneers together.

About RoboPharma

RoboPharma is an industry authority in pharmacy automation, based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The company is expanding its technology in Europe, Middle East and Australasia. The company designs and installs user-friendly pharmacy automation systems to deliver speed, reliability, simplicity and maximizing available space. Its robust products include the full range for high-speed, high-efficiency prescription fulfillment, along with software that interfaces to all major external pharmacy systems, central fill build-outs, digital pharmacy systems and logistics solutions. For more, visit www.RoboPharma.com/en/

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, mobile computing, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Capsa Healthcare has over 400 employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. For more, visit www.capsahealthcare.com.

Contact: Mike Stotz

(224) 205-0321

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.RoboPharma.com



SOURCE RoboPharma