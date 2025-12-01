Rockwell Automation Showcases the Future of Industrial Operations at Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025

Driving Digital Transformation with Cloud-Native Solutions and Vision 2030 Alignment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its participation in Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia, taking place 1–3 December at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

At the core of Rockwell Automation's presence will be the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, a cloud-native solution designed to help manufacturers achieve real-time visibility, improve operational efficiency and drive data-driven decision-making.

Visitors to the Rockwell Automation booth, number 4-430, will see live demonstrations of the Plex MES and QMS capabilities, showcasing how manufacturers can optimize production processes and ensure quality compliance across their operations.

Featured Demos and Interactive Experiences

Attendees will experience a range of interactive demos, including:

Plex Interactive Demo: Explore analytics and reporting, embedded AI intelligence, supply chain planning, asset performance, production monitoring, connected worker solutions, manufacturing execution systems, quality management systems and AI-based quality and visual inspections. These demos highlight how modular and elastic MES capabilities go beyond traditional solutions to deliver actionable insights and operational excellence.

Digital Interactive Experience: Attendees can engage with a Plex digital interactive demo, providing hands-on exploration of cloud-powered manufacturing and advanced analytics.

Additional Highlights

Rockwell Automation will also showcase the recent launch of the ControlLogix 5590 controller, a next-generation multidiscipline controller designed to power autonomous industrial operations.

Company executives will be available to discuss how these technologies align with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives and help local industries enhance productivity, resilience and competitiveness.

Executives and technical consultants from Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem members Al Erada, a Saudi technical specialty software solutions distributor, and Saudi Electronic Trading & Contracting Company (SETRA), a local silver-level system integrator, will also be in the booth to share their expertise.

"Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting the Kingdom's industrial ecosystem through innovation, localization and knowledge transfer," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, Rockwell Automation. "We are looking forward to connecting with customers at Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia and understanding how we can work with them to achieve their goals."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

