SAL Signs Strategic Agreement with China Cargo Airlines to Enhance Air Trade Between Saudi Arabia and China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAL Logistics Services, the national leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management in the Kingdom, announced the signing of an agreement with China Cargo Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines Logistics, which is affiliated with China Eastern Airlines Group. The agreement aims to provide integrated ground handling and air freight solutions to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate the movement of shipments between the Saudi and Chinese markets.

Under the agreement, SAL will deliver integrated services to support the recent expansion and rapid growth of air trade between the Kingdom and China. This strategic partnership represents a major step toward enabling trade flows that benefit multiple sectors, including e-commerce, while offering reliable logistics solutions that meet the expectations of customers and international partners.

In addition to air freight services, SAL will leverage its expertise in ground handling operations across Saudi airports and advanced logistics capabilities to enable China Cargo Airlines to expand and grow in the Kingdom. By utilizing Saudi Arabia's unique value proposition and strategic geographic location, SAL will create added value through efficient cargo handling, streamlined processes, and world-class logistics infrastructure—positioning the Kingdom as a key gateway for trade between Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Mr. Omar Hariri, CEO of SAL, stated: "This agreement reaffirms SAL's pivotal role in expanding its international reach and strengthening its global partnerships by supporting the growing trade relationship between the Kingdom and the People's Republic of China. We will continue to provide integrated and customer-focused air cargo solutions that ensure the highest levels of speed and safety in the transport of goods between the two countries, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub."

For his part, Mr. Lin Yong, Vice President of China Cargo Airlines, said: "Our collaboration with SAL reflects our commitment to building a more efficient and reliable air cargo network across the region. We are confident that this agreement will enhance our operations and strengthen trade connectivity between Asia and the Middle East, creating added value for our global customers."

This partnership reflects SAL's continued commitment to supporting global trade through advanced, world-class logistics solutions, reinforcing the Kingdom's standing as a key hub for trade and logistics services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810632/SAL_Agreement.jpg