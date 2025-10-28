Sandstorm Comics Wraps a Successful Return to New York Comic Con

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstorm Comics, Abu Dhabi's first dedicated comic book studio, has wrapped up a successful appearance at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, held from 9-12 October at the Javits Center in New York City.

The four-day event featured exclusive comic book launches, signing sessions, and engaging fan experiences

Following its debut last year, Sandstorm Comics returned to NYCC as the official sponsor of Artist Alley, continuing its legacy as the first Arabic-language publisher to sponsor the space. Over the four-day event, the studio captivated audiences with exclusive comic book launches, signing sessions and engaging fan experiences, bringing unique stories from Abu Dhabi to the global stage.

Sandstorm Comics unveiled five new original titles at NYCC 2025, each receiving strong interest from fans and industry professionals alike:

R3ALM5 – Action fantasy created by Emirati talent Mohamed Al Qadi and written by Sandstorm Editor-in-Chief Mo Abedin

Mato – Comedy written by Noora Al Awadi

Beyond the Aura Vault – Action fantasy by Emirati author Manal Al Shehhi

Four Frontiers – Action adventure written by American author Randall P. Girdner

Wrath of the Feral – Action fantasy by Canadian writer Suroosh Barazesh

Reflecting on the event, Mo Abedin, Editor-in-Chief of Sandstorm Comics, said: "NYCC 2025 was an incredibly positive experience for Sandstorm Comics. Our booth was packed throughout the weekend, with hundreds upon hundreds of visitors engaging with our work. We established valuable new relationships with US retailers who are now looking to carry our books. The feedback from the Arab and American readers who began connecting with our stories in a big way, was deeply encouraging.

"Arab readers told us how meaningful it was to see representation in our comics - familiar names, characters who look like them, depictions of Arabic food, traditions, customs and heritage. For many, it felt like being part of a bigger community. The fan engagement was phenomenal, the interest in our content was high, and we're already looking forward to returning next year."

"Sandstorm Comics represents the spirit of innovation and cultural exchange that defines Abu Dhabi's creative industries," said H.E. Saeed Ali Al Fazari, Director of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. "By bringing these compelling stories to a global stage like New York Comic Con, we're not just showcasing talent from our region - we're inviting fans everywhere to explore a world of imagination and connection."

In addition to the new releases, Sandstorm Comics showcased its growing library of popular titles, including Solarblader, Acro & the Cat, All Upon A Time, Replica, and Istabraq, all of which drew strong interest from attendees. Limited-edition variants and exclusive merchandise sold out quickly, showcasing global demand for original, diverse storytelling from the region.

With its successful second year at NYCC, Sandstorm Comics has strengthened its position as a cultural bridge between Abu Dhabi and the global comic book community – paving the way for a more impactful return in 2026.

About Sandstorm Comics

Sandstorm is a dedicated comics studio that focuses on developing local talent, investing in new and unique home-grown IPs, advancing the work of content creators, and using the comic book platform to showcase authentic and unique stories from the region.

Headquartered at Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi, Sandstorm Comics' studio is a one-of-a-kind destination for comic enthusiasts to connect with a vibrant creative hub where original stories from the region are brought to life.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

