Saudi Geological Survey Releases New Geological Data Packages to Boost Mining Investment and Exploration

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) today announced the release of a new batch of geological data packages, further enriching its National Geological Database (NGD) Portal. This milestone coincides with the SGS's founding day, underscoring its commitment to driving the mining sector's growth through reliable and comprehensive geological information.

The newly released data packages cover 30% of the Arabian Shield. These packages include surface geochemical and aerial geophysical survey data collected as part of the General Geological Survey Program. Additionally, the National Core Library (NCL) drilling samples initiative has seen spectral scanning of over 70 kilometers of core samples and the digitization of more than 4000 technical reports related to mineral deposit sites.

The NGD Portal serves as a centralized platform for accessing and utilizing geological data, empowering researchers, industry professionals, and investors to make informed decisions and drive innovation in Saudi Arabia's mining and mineral sector.

For more information, please visit https://ngd.sgs.gov.sa/en.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540885/Saudi_Geological_Survey_Logo.jpg